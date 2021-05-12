Quix Secures $3.2 Million Seed Financing to Launch Its Streaming Analytics Platform

LONDON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real-time streaming analytics platform Quix announces $3.2M seed round led by Project A Ventures with participation from Passion Capital.

Quix releases its platform for Python developers working with streaming data, providing a free subscription

Founded by former McLaren F1 engineers, Quix use cases include automotive, finance, healthcare and manufacturing applications

Quix is the first data platform connecting Python developers to real time data streams. The company has a vision to help any organisation, large or small, immediately act on their data insights at lower costs with a smaller environmental impact.

"At Quix, we believe that it will soon be essential for every organisation to automatically action data within milliseconds of it being created. Whether it's personalising digital experiences, developing electric vehicles, automating industrial machinery, deploying smart wearables in healthcare, or detecting financial fraud faster, the ability to run machine learning models on live data streams and immediately respond to rapidly changing environments is critical to delivering better experiences and outcomes to people," co-founder and CEO Michael Rosam states.

Quix Portal goes online

Today, the Quix Portal is available to the public, providing developers with a free subscription to a data platform that removes all barriers to building real time applications on streaming data. Quix enables anyone with Python skills, the data science language, to apply machine learning to real time data streams in hours rather than the years it previously took.

Making complex streaming applications functional no longer requires a large data engineering team and extensive investment in data infrastructure, but can now be done in a few lines of code with Quix providing the necessary infrastructure and APIs out-of-the-box.

Quix' early adopters include McLaren and the NHS

Founded in March'20 by the McLaren engineers behind the systems used by most F1 teams to gain competitive advantage from their live data operations. Quix has since been adopted by organisations across industries such as automotive, industrial, health, wearable, content, gaming and finance.

Project A Ventures led the round, with Passion Capital and strategic angel investors including Frank Sagnier (CEO, Codemasters) and Ian Hogarth (Co-author, State of AI Report).

Sam Cash of Project A Ventures said: "Data streaming is the next paradigm in data architecture, given end users accelerating demand for live, on-demand and personalised applications. The Quix team are leading the way in this market, by democratising access to data streaming infrastructure, which until now has been the reserve of the largest companies."

Malin Posern, Partner at Passion Capital commented "The world today is generating unimaginable amounts of data from digital and physical activities. Businesses of all types and sizes will want to make use of their data in real-time in order to be competitive. We are excited to support the Quix team on their journey to empowering the streaming revolution."

