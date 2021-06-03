QUIXANA App Provides Global Tranquility Free, Through Virtual Reality

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The QUIXANA app for Android is now available in the Google Play store. The free app is virtual reality with a mission to provide tranquility.

QUIXANA

QUIXANA provides a virtual reality experience intended to bring moments of tranquility to the world. Designed to be used by seniors, those with mobility impairment and people undergoing medical treatment, or anyone in need of momentary tranquility, QUIXANA can be used in several ways depending on available equipment and technical experience. The software is free to use and will run on most virtual reality display systems.

Founder Victor Ciccarelli developed QUIXANA to calm his anxiety. As a suffer of PTSD he wanted the ability to relax and feel tranquility when the world seemed to be spinning out of control. He also knew that many people like him, and those in hospice care, elder care, or sitting in a chemotherapy or dialysis facility could use that same tranquility.

"There are hundreds of VR meditation and therapy apps and thousands of apps to provide adrenaline experience or thrills. QUIXANA is not either of those things. QUIXANA is tranquility. We are moments of solitude with your thoughts, moments to be free of your limitations. We are time to sit on a beach or watch the snowfall and escape from your hospital bed, wheelchair, or anxiety," Ciccarelli said.

QUIXANA is not complex because it doesn't need to be to provide tranquility or calming experiences. Ciccarelli sees the app as a global project. It has been released in 172 countries.

"The human experience is universal," Ciccarelli said.

