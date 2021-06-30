Quizizz gains momentum, raises $31.5 million to motivate every student

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, student engagement platform Quizizz announces a $31.5 million investment in an ongoing Series B led by Tiger Global Management. Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, GSV Ventures, and Eight Roads Ventures also joined the round along with new backers including Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang. The raise follows a Series A announcement in March 2021.

Quizizz is currently used in over 120 countries and more than 80% of U.S. K-12 schools. It has grown into one of the largest learning platforms in the world by making it easy for teachers to motivate their students with gamified quizzes and interactive lessons. The platform is powered by a global teacher community that has contributed more than 20 million quizzes and lessons spanning every subject and grade level.



"During the pandemic, Quizizz made the transition to teaching online seamless. Now that we're back in the building, I've used it almost exclusively. Making, finding, and altering lessons using Quizizz has become almost a hobby for me," shares Rory Roberts, a math teacher at Brigantine Community School.

Quizizz has its roots in a remedial math program in Bangalore India where co-founders Ankit Gupta and Deepak Cheenath served as volunteers. Rather than focus on supplemental curriculum like many EdTech startups, they set out to empower teachers to create more engaging learning experiences for their students in the classroom and at home. The platform has grown exclusively via word-of-mouth as educators share Quizizz with colleagues online and in-person.

"In the average week, students around the world answer more than 300 million questions on Quizizz. Our hope is that every time a question is answered, it inspires the student to keep learning and gives their teacher time to focus on personalized support instead of staying up late grading a stack of worksheets," explains CEO and co-founder Ankit Gupta.



Quizizz will continue to expand its team across both India and the U.S. to keep pace with customer growth and invest in key partnerships to accelerate expansion in international markets.

"This week, we conducted user-testing with teachers in California, saw a video of students cheering on their classmates in an auditorium in Kenya, and got a thank you note from a group of teachers wearing Quizizz branded t-shirts in Indonesia. We're incredibly proud of the role our growing team, and teacher community, have played in this movement," adds Deepak Cheenath, Co-Founder of Quizizz.

About Quizizz:

Quizizz is a learning platform designed to motivate every student. Our platform is used in over 80% of U.S. schools and more than 120 countries around the world. We help teachers find and create gamified quizzes, interactive lessons, and engaging study materials. Our team works across the U.S. and India.

Quizizz Inc.

Connor Pierson

[email protected]

SOURCE Quizizz Inc.