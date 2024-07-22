Quizlet Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Former Zwift Co-CEO and Amazon Executive, Kurt Beidler Joins Edtech Platform to Transform Global Study

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global learning platform Quizlet , today announced Kurt Beidler as its new Chief Executive Officer. Beidler succeeds Matthew Glotzbach, who will join Quizlet's board of directors after joining as Quizlet's CEO in 2016.

Beidler previously served as co-CEO of Zwift, an online cycling and gaming platform. Prior to that he spent 17 years at Amazon where he built and ran three successful businesses the most recent of which was Amazon Kids & Kids+.

"In addition to Kurt's impressive consumer technology background, he impressed us with his leadership ethos and values that are incredibly aligned with Quizlet's own," said Chairman of the Board, Mark Selcow. "He has an informed perspective on the nuance of global product adoption for a platform geared towards younger audiences and a reputation for leading high-performing, successful teams to scale."

Beidler brings extensive experience managing cross-functional teams across diverse countries and cultures. At Amazon he led the team responsible for building and scaling Kids+, driving it to profitability as one of the largest youth focused subscription services in the world. In his role as CEO, he will step in to lead Quizlet as it continues to drive product innovation in the studying and learning space, grow its adoption with users 18+ globally, engage students and teachers in the high school and secondary school market and accelerate its subscription business.

"The team at Quizlet has built a strong brand and healthy business around the mission of helping students learn," said Beidler. "With the world of education continuing to evolve, now more than ever Quizlet has the opportunity to bring innovative tools to market that help students learn and succeed. I am thrilled and honored by the chance to play a role in that very bright future."

Beidler is an avid cyclist and resident of Seattle. He will split his time between Quizlet's Seattle and San Francisco offices.

Quizlet is a global learning platform that provides AI-powered study tools to make learning engaging, efficient and rewarding. Quizlet helps 2 in 3 high school students and 1 in 2 college students in the US to practice and master whatever they are learning. In a given month, over 60 million students, teachers, and everyday people may use Quizlet to study any subject imaginable for school, work, or as part of their personal interests. Combining cognitive and learning sciences with artificial intelligence, Quizlet guides students through adaptive study activities including the generation of personalized study materials, homework help, memorization and practice tests to confidently reach their learning goals. Quizlet is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and is backed by General Atlantic, Costanoa Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Altos Ventures, Icon Ventures, and Owl Ventures.

