Quizlet Launches New Explanations to Provide Step-by-Step Guidance for Millions of Study Questions

"As students progress throughout their education, we know a greater proportion of their learning becomes self-directed and happens outside of class time, through hours of studying and assignments," said Matthew Glotzbach, CEO of Quizlet. "For many students, the self-reliance involved with learning becomes more acute as the stakes get higher and the subjects get more advanced. It's not easy to find help either, as the pandemic has made resources such as study groups and office hours even more difficult to access while today's student is juggling school, work, family and other pressures."

As a companion guide, Quizlet explanations guide learners through millions of practice problems aligned with thousands of textbooks. Key features include:

The step-by-step reveal, which gives students the opportunity for self-guided learning, moving through problems at their own pace and testing their own approaches.

Solution steps that are carefully written and verified by a team of subject matter experts, providing reasoning for all elements of the problem like a tutor would, and ensuring that students grasp the underlying concepts.

Multiple explanations for intricate problems that can be solved in different ways, providing students with opportunities for deeper comprehension and extra practice.

"When studying complex information, students learn best through worked examples, especially when there are multiple ways to solve a problem," said Quizlet Data and Learning Scientist Anna Khazenzon, PhD. "Our explanations are designed as a step-by-step learning process to help students develop better study habits, like practicing self-explanation. Learning science suggests that the desirable friction created through this 'productive struggle' creates a deeper understanding of the material. This process also allows students to work at their own pace and creates space to explore, remediate and reinforce key concepts."

Students are faced with the ongoing challenge of needing to be self-motivated and self-guided in their learning. Explanations are particularly helpful for understanding deeper concepts related to math, science and other topics where students are seeking to understand step-by-step processes and different ways to solve complicated problems.

"As a high school math teacher, I love that students will have additional support and reference points to key concepts with explanations," said Rory Yakubov, educator at Old Bridge School District, New Jersey. "This tool not only helps alleviate some of the stress that so many students feel as they start tackling subjects like geometry, but gives more autonomy to those driven students who are ready to build on what they already know."

For back to school, Quizlet has also launched a brand refresh to reflect the evolution and growth of the company as it continues to support students' modern learning needs. The brand refresh includes an updated logo and iconic "Q", new photography, and a brightly colored palette in honor of students' resilience.

The launch of explanations and brand refresh come at a time when Quizlet is experiencing continued momentum with over 60 million monthly active users. Quizlet's comprehensive study platform includes learning activities from digital flashcards to quizzes and games, an AI-powered Learning Assistant and, now, deep expert-guided explanations to support students' self-learning needs throughout the school year.

Standard high school level explanations are free for students and teachers on Quizlet. Anyone with a Quizlet Plus subscription can also access college prep level and higher ed explanations at no additional cost.

About Quizlet

Quizlet is a global learning platform that provides engaging study tools to help people practice and master whatever they are learning. Every month, over 60 million students, teachers and everyday people use Quizlet to study any subject imaginable for school, work or as part of their personal interests -- including 2 in 3 high school students and 1 in 2 college students in the US. Combining cognitive science and machine learning, Quizlet guides students through adaptive study activities to confidently reach their learning goals. The company offers a combination of free and paid subscriptions for both students and teachers that enable further customization. Quizlet is headquartered in San Francisco, California and is backed by Icon Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Costanoa Ventures and General Atlantic. For more information, please visit www.quizlet.com .

