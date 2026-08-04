Quizlet Launches New Study Tools Built for the Way Students Learn

Quizlet's second annual How America Learns survey finds declining AI enthusiasm but persistent student benefits; Quizlet responds with new study tools

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global learning platform Quizlet today launched its second annual How America Learns report alongside a suite of new product features designed to meet learners where they are. The 2026 report, which surveyed over 2,000 U.S. students, teachers, and parents, uncovered substantial shifts in AI sentiment, persistent real-world benefits for AI users, and an intensified appetite for adaptive, personalized learning tools – insights that directly informed Quizlet's latest product enhancements.

"Each year, this research helps us better understand how we need to evolve our tools to continue grounding them in teacher and student priorities," said Quizlet CEO Kurt Beidler. "In this ever-changing education landscape, we remain committed to finding ways to show measurable impact so learners, educators and parents can see tangible results."

Demand for Purposeful AI

This year, the data showed an incremental shift in enthusiasm and trust in AI in education, making it evident that interest in AI depends on whether it's purposeful, trustworthy and demonstrably helpful to learners. Only 30% of students and teachers have a positive attitude (excited, optimistic) about AI technologies in education, down from 43% in 2025. Yet, the benefits remain: 60% of students report being more efficient, 37% say AI has reduced their stress about schoolwork, and 22% of high school students credit AI with helping them get more sleep, a concrete sign of improved time management and well‑being.

The report also revealed a critical insight: students want tools that work for them. Only 18% of students say they feel very confident about their studying progress, yet 98% say it's important that study tools adapt to their progress. 52% of students also identified flexibility as the single most valuable benefit of AI-powered learning.

Quizlet's Solution: Expanding Its Learning Platform

These findings point to a clear mandate: students want AI that's responsive, trustworthy, and genuinely useful – not novel for its own sake. Quizlet's back-to-school lineup responds directly to that demand with new features across three core pillars. These include:

Study On the Go: Two new audio-first tools meet the 52% of students who prioritize flexibility, breaking studying out of traditional desk setups

Audio Recording lets students turn live lectures into organized study guides and flashcards automatically, cutting the time students spend transcribing notes and putting it back into studying.

Podcasts give students a way to convert notes, sets, and study guides into conversational audio, so learners can review material during commutes, workouts, or other pockets of time and meet the demand for flexibility that 52% of students named as AI's single most valuable benefit.

Practice with Confidence: A smart, new system that addresses the 98% of students who want adaptive tools to build learning confidence

Spaced Repetition, Quizlet's new scheduling system, intelligently resurfaces the exact terms a student needs to review, precisely when they need to review them. Paired with retention insights that show how much students are actually retaining, it replaces guesswork with visibility, so students can watch their mastery grow over time.

Learn & Play Together: Three new ways to build engagement and eliminate solo study burnout

Charms is a new puzzle game that allows learners to turn practice questions from their material into a game they want to keep coming back to.

Study With Friends replaces solo study anxiety with shared accountability, letting students track progress alongside peers.

Our Google Classroom add-on brings class organization, communication, and assignment management into one workflow, reducing friction for teachers navigating multiple tools.

"As a teacher, I've watched technology reshape how students learn and how I teach over the past decade," said Christopher Hague, an ESL Teacher at Midland Independent School District in Texas and avid user of Quizlet in his classroom. "When used purposefully, AI and technology can save teachers time, which we can then give back to our students. Features I use, like Quizlet's Learn, give students adaptive practice that nudges them to think more deeply instead of just handing them answers. That balance of personalization, self-directed study, and clear teacher oversight helps students build confidence and real skills while also helping teachers plan more efficiently."

"These findings help solidify the driving forces behind learner, parent, and teacher needs today – including personalization, flexibility, and intentional technology," said Beidler. "With our suite of new features, we're giving them multiple ways to create, engage with material, stay on track, and learn with confidence."

To learn more and view additional data from the report, please visit here.

Methodology

Allison Worldwide's Performance + Intelligence team surveyed 2,017 U.S. respondents, 1,005 of which are students aged 14-22, and 501 who are teachers at either the high school or college level and 511 who are parents of high school or college students. The survey was fielded using Forsta and the panel was sourced from RepData. Fielding took place in March and April 2026.

About Quizlet

Quizlet is a global learning platform that provides engaging study tools to help people practice and master whatever they are learning. Over 60 million students, teachers and everyday people use Quizlet to study any subject imaginable for school, work or as part of their personal interests -- including 2 in 3 high school students and 1 in 2 college students in the US. Combining cognitive science and artificial intelligence, Quizlet guides students through adaptive study activities to confidently reach their learning goals. The company offers a combination of free and paid subscriptions for both students and teachers that enable further customization. Quizlet is headquartered in San Francisco, California and is backed by General Atlantic, Union Square Ventures, Altos Ventures, Icon Ventures, Owl Ventures, and Costanoa Ventures. For more information, please visit www.quizlet.com.

CONTACT

Niki Frankfort

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SOURCE Quizlet