Quizlet Launches as Native App in ChatGPT to Transform AI-Powered Learning

Integration enables students to instantly transform AI conversations into proven active learning practice

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than half (54%) of teens already using chatbots to help with schoolwork, global learning platform Quizlet today announced it is now available as an app in ChatGPT, bridging the gap between AI assistance and proven active learning methods.

With seamless access to Quizlet's trusted library of hundreds of millions of study sets, this integration combines AI-powered generation with established educational content to deliver more structured and effective study materials than general AI responses alone. Users can generate flashcard sets directly within ChatGPT, transforming conversations or documents into active study sessions. This seamless integration represents a fundamental shift in how students can leverage AI tools for learning.

"Students benefit most when the convenience of AI works in tandem with effective learning techniques," said Quizlet CEO Kurt Beidler. "By bringing Quizlet directly into ChatGPT, we're eliminating that friction and enabling students to instantly transform any AI interaction into deeper, more personalized learning and better outcomes."

ChatGPT users can submit a prompt or upload class notes and materials to effortlessly create Quizlet flashcards without leaving their AI workflow. By connecting their Quizlet account and asking ChatGPT for Quizlet by name, users can instantly transition from answer consumption to active learning practice.

"ChatGPT has become one of the most popular platforms for learning, and our team is always improving how it supports students and lifelong learners. Access to Quizlet is an exciting addition, allowing users to leverage ChatGPT to accelerate the creation of study sets and get interactive, adaptive study support directly within ChatGPT." – Leah Belsky, VP of Education, OpenAI

The Quizlet app is available now in ChatGPT.

About Quizlet

Quizlet is a global learning platform that provides engaging study tools to help people practice and master whatever they are learning. Over 60 million students, teachers and lifelong learners use Quizlet to study any subject imaginable for school, work or as part of their personal interests -- including 2 in 3 high school students and 1 in 2 college students in the US. Combining cognitive science and artificial intelligence, Quizlet guides students through adaptive study activities to confidently reach their learning goals. The company offers a combination of free and paid subscriptions for both students and teachers that enable further customization. Quizlet is headquartered in San Francisco, California and is backed by General Atlantic, Union Square Ventures, Altos Ventures, Icon Ventures, Owl Ventures, and Costanoa Ventures. For more information, please visit www.quizlet.com.

