Quizlet Supercharges Studying with New Product Innovations and Strategic Acquisition

Transformative updates fill critical needs, broaden access and empower millions with seamless, adaptive study tools

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global learning platform Quizlet, unveiled a transformative suite of updates that empowers learners at every stage of their journey, from effortless content capture to personalized mastery and retention. Through a new AI-powered experience and the strategic acquisition of note-taking app Coconote, Quizlet delivers a new approach that seamlessly connects each phase of the learning experience in one unified platform.

AI-Powered Experience with a Human Touch

Students today juggle multiple digital tools, often switching platforms to ask questions, gather materials, study, review and apply knowledge. As a result, these fragmented workflows can scatter students' focus and undermine learning outcomes. To address this, Quizlet is unveiling a new AI-powered experience that allows users to seamlessly transition from understanding to active practice. Users can now start their study journey on Quizlet with a prompt or question to get clear explanations grounded in what they're actually studying. They can then ask Quizlet to go deeper, generate learning materials and launch into proven study methods designed to increase retention and improve study outcomes. With this experience, learners gain access to materials tailored to their specific needs, all within a single platform that can surface relevant student and teacher created content amassed over two decades.

Closing the Audio-Learning Gap with Coconote

Quizlet has acquired Coconote, the viral AI note-taker and study coach, to extend its audio-based learning capabilities. Coconote turns audio and video recordings into organized materials such as notes, quizzes, flashcards, podcasts, study games and more. With more than 1 billion views in the past 18 months, Coconote's creator-led social content signals strong resonance with today's college students. This acquisition addresses a key need in the study process, allowing Quizlet users to kickstart their learning directly through audio, ideal for on-the-go or auditory learners. Under Quizlet, Coconote continues its mission to give learners superpowers and reflects Quizlet's vision to adapt to how students learn in an AI, multi-media, digital-first world. Coconote was advised by Accretive Partners during the transaction process.

"Students have more powerful tools than ever, yet they're learning less effectively because those tools don't always work together," said Quizlet CEO Kurt Beidler. "Today, we solve that. Instead of students adapting to fragmented tools, our new platform, combined with the addition of Coconote, mirrors how learning actually happens, effortlessly moving from question to understanding to application for lasting retention."

About Quizlet

Quizlet is a global learning platform that provides engaging study tools to help people practice and master whatever they are learning. Over 60 million students, teachers and lifelong learners use Quizlet to study any subject imaginable for school, work or as part of their personal interests -- including 2 in 3 high school students and 1 in 2 college students in the US. Combining cognitive science and artificial intelligence, Quizlet guides students through adaptive study activities to confidently reach their learning goals. The company offers a combination of free and paid subscriptions for both students and teachers that enable further customization. Quizlet is headquartered in San Francisco, California and is backed by General Atlantic, Union Square Ventures, Altos Ventures, Icon Ventures, Owl Ventures, and Costanoa Ventures. For more information, please visit www.quizlet.com.

