Quizlet Unveils Enhanced and New Digital Tools to Power Effective and Efficient Student Learning

The ultimate study app, Quizlet offers resources for every class, subject, and test

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As students and teachers prepare for a new academic year, global learning platform Quizlet today announced updates and additions to its suite of study tools designed to support and enhance students' individual learning journeys. By blending cutting-edge technology with proven educational methods, the latest updates further empower students to find and create relevant study content for any subject, any class, and any test.

In addition to its well-known and beloved study tools, such as Flashcards, Expert Solutions and Q-Chat, this back to school Quizlet is introducing new products and updates including:

Practice Tests: Students can generate personalized practice tests tailored to their specific courses, creating a "dress rehearsal" experience resembling an actual exam. This feature also provides instant feedback on improvement areas to better assess their knowledge of specific material and build confidence when prepping for exams. With Practice Tests, 99% of students improve their understanding of study material, helping set them up for success on their next assessment.

Students can generate personalized practice tests tailored to their specific courses, creating a "dress rehearsal" experience resembling an actual exam. This feature also provides instant feedback on improvement areas to better assess their knowledge of specific material and build confidence when prepping for exams. With Practice Tests, 99% of students improve their understanding of study material, helping set them up for success on their next assessment. Study Guides: By uploading their class notes to Quizlet, students can instantly and automatically generate study guides, flashcards, practice tests, and more. Whether notes are handwritten or digital, this solution gets students ready to study in mere seconds – 94% of students study faster using Study Guides – saving valuable time that was previously used for manually building studying tools. This helps students extend their knowledge with outlines, sample essay topics, and related course materials.

By uploading their class notes to Quizlet, students can instantly and automatically generate study guides, flashcards, practice tests, and more. Whether notes are handwritten or digital, this solution gets students ready to study in mere seconds – 94% of students study faster using Study Guides – saving valuable time that was previously used for manually building studying tools. This helps students extend their knowledge with outlines, sample essay topics, and related course materials. Blast: A gamified tool that helps students hone their vocabulary skills, Blast is a teacher-led asteroid-blasting study session where students match the terms and definitions from flashcard sets. The interactive nature of this speed and accuracy game supports active, deeper processing of information and helps students improve memory retention for their class material.

A gamified tool that helps students hone their vocabulary skills, Blast is a teacher-led asteroid-blasting study session where students match the terms and definitions from flashcard sets. The interactive nature of this speed and accuracy game supports active, deeper processing of information and helps students improve memory retention for their class material. Categories: Enabling teachers to host quiz shows in the classroom, this game is fun for the whole class while allowing teachers to check in on how well students understand the class materials. Teachers can simply choose a set to play and Quizlet automatically creates a game board. Categories can boost student participation and reinforce learning through immediate feedback and discussion, keeping students focused as individual devices aren't required to play.

"At Quizlet, we understand that students have unique, evolving studying needs based on coursework, schedule, personal preference, and more," said Kurt Beidler, Chief Executive Officer of Quizlet. "We have continued to focus product innovation on building new features and tools that will advance our mission of helping all students master whatever they're learning. Our latest tools are helping students transform class materials into highly engaging, customizable outputs that allow them to be more effective and efficient with their studying."

Starting today in the US, all Quizlet users 16 years and older can access these new features, with Quizlet Plus users gaining unlimited access.

About Quizlet

Quizlet is a global learning platform that provides engaging study tools to help people practice and master whatever they are learning. Every month, over 60 million students, teachers and everyday people use Quizlet to study any subject imaginable for school, work or as part of their personal interests -- including 2 in 3 high school students and 1 in 2 college students in the US. Combining cognitive science and artificial intelligence, Quizlet guides students through adaptive study activities to confidently reach their learning goals. The company offers a combination of free and paid subscriptions for both students and teachers that enable further customization. Quizlet is headquartered in San Francisco, California and is backed by General Atlantic, Union Square Ventures, Altos Ventures, Icon Ventures, Owl Ventures, and Costanoa Ventures. For more information, please visit www.quizlet.com .

CONTACT

Niki Frankfort

[email protected]

SOURCE Quizlet