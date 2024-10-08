Qulture Joins MA+Group: Driving Global Strategy Through Elevated Creativity and Cultural Insight

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qulture, a leading agency at the forefront of digital culture, marketing, and innovation, has officially joined MA+Group, a consortium of specialist companies dedicated to providing innovative creative solutions to fashion, beauty, and luxury clients worldwide.

In an era of rapid technological advancement and cultural shifts, brands face relentless pressure to adapt and innovate to remain competitive. This collaboration offers agile, strategic, and creative marketing solutions, positioning brands to resonate more deeply with contemporary consumers.

Qulture Joins MA+Group Qulture CEO & Founder Quynh Mai

Quynh Mai, CEO and Founder of Qulture, states, "We are thrilled to join forces with MA+Group after many years of collaboration. This partnership allows us to expand our global reach and capabilities while maintaining our commitment to delivering innovative, effective, and culturally relevant solutions for our clients."

The MA+Group consists of nine entities, including MA+Creative (creative communications and branding), MA+Talent (talent management), Cadence Films (film direction), 360PM (photography production), and Experiential H (events). "Integrating Qulture's expertise in digital strategy, online trends, and youth culture completes our end-to-end offering," said Massimiliano Di Battista, CEO of MA+Group.

MA+Group employs a tailor-made approach to client projects by curating specialized teams from its member companies. This unique business model supports every facet of the brand ecosystem, leveraging specialists to achieve exceptional results. Centralized account and project management across the group streamlines coordination, ensuring cohesive communication across all touchpoints.

Qulture has an unparalleled reputation for propelling leading brands—ranging from Google to Ferrari to COTY Group—into the zeitgeist of today's digital landscape. With this union, MA+Group's extensive services, from branding to AI, gain a new dimension of cultural resonance and digital fluency. Clients can now expect integrated brand solutions, including digital strategy, persona mapping, 360-degree campaigns, social media and influencer management, experiential marketing, branding, packaging, and digital innovation.

"This partnership with Qulture strengthens our network with a team that is attuned to the future," remarked Di Battista. "Qulture's impressive track record speaks volumes, and we are eager to leverage their insights to elevate the narratives of our esteemed client base."

**About Qulture:**

Qulture is an award-winning, digitally native creative agency specializing in connecting with online culture. With deep expertise in trends, youth culture, and digital strategy, Qulture propels brands into the future through engaging storytelling and culturally relevant experiences.

**About MA Group:**

MA+Group is a consortium of specialist companies that provide premium brands with future-focused communication solutions. Their end-to-end services and capabilities span strategy, creative direction, branding, packaging, campaigns, experiences, events, brand activations, and fashion shows. MA+Group has offices in New York, London, Paris, and Milan.

