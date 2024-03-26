QunaSys to Host Workshop on Exploring Quantum Computing Applications in the CAE Field

Quantum computing has gained significant attention for its potential to revolutionize computational processes across various industries. In the CAE field, quantum speed-up using quantum computers holds promise as a crucial application area. However, the practical impact and challenges of implementing quantum computing in the industry are still under research.

This event will feature discussions on computational challenges in the CAE field and explore potential applications and impact of quantum computing and comparison to classical computing under two paradigms: the NISQ (Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum) era and the FTQC (Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computing) era.

Our intention for this workshop is to foster vibrant discussions by inviting industry experts from global leading companies such as JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration, Murata Manufacturing Co., Bridgestone Corporation and others.

"We are excited about the potential impact that quantum computing can bring to augment our efforts in oil and natural gas development, as well as our CCS/CCUS projects. Specifically, we have high expectations for the benefits derived from applying quantum computing to calculations related to fields such as fluid dynamics and electromagnetics," said a participant from JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration.

"There is a series of processes related to the manufacture of electronic components, such as material development, product design, and solution engineering. We extensively utilize computational science and technology including simulation of these processes. We would like to explore together how we can incorporate quantum computing in our business and leverage its potential," said a participant from Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

"In the field of CAE, including fluid simulation, structural analysis, and similar processes, the use of quantum computing is anticipated to enable the solution of exponentially complex problems within realistic timeframes. However, despite these expectations in theory, numerous challenges must still be addressed to realize industrially valuable applications. In this workshop, we aim for participants to gain a thorough understanding of the challenges associated with applying quantum computing to CAE. Additionally, we seek insights from participants regarding the potential utilization of quantum computing based on its characteristics in their respective businesses. By doing so, we hope to accelerate research and development geared towards industrial applications. We are excited about the prospect of advancing this meaningful initiative, forging collaborations with experts and stakeholders. If you have an interest in applying quantum computing to the field of CAE, please feel free to reach out to us," said Keita Kanno, CTO of QunaSys.

The workshop is open to professionals, researchers, and executives in the CAE field interested in harnessing the potential of quantum computing.

SOURCE QunaSys Inc.