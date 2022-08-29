QunaSys to participate in IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering (QCE22)

TOKYO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QunaSys is a sponsor of Quantum Week 2022 (Sept 18 - 23) the leading quantum computing event that bridges the gap between the science of quantum computing and the development of the surrounding industry.

QunaSys will have a virtual exhibit booth and hold a tutorial and panel targeted to boost quantum computing education enabling students from the industry and academia to get ready to work in quantum computing:

TUT17 — Quantum Computing Chemistry Application for Energy Sector: Hands-on Coding: The tutorial will cover quantum computing key concepts and its applicability to the energy industry, providing the coding skills for chemistry use cases. Participants will gain an intuition on how to develop and approach real use cases with ready to use examples.

Date: Tuesday, 2022/09/20 Time: 13:00-16:45 Mountain Time (MDT) — UTC-6

PAN04 — QPARC Quantum Chemistry Hackathon Challenge: The panel will discuss QPARC's international hackathon challenge and how to explore new ideas to improve the quantum computing field. The winners will share their experience pitching proposals that are solid from an academic point of view and have a business relevance.

Date: Tuesday, 2022/09/20 Time: 10:00-11:30 Mountain Time (MDT) — UTC-6

As an organization that is dedicated to advance both the foundational science and business applicability of quantum algorithms, QunaSys is actively working to help create a quantum computing workforce providing the necessary skills for corporations and academia worldwide. – Tennin Yan, QunaSys Inc. CEO, Greg Byrd, General Chair IEEE Quantum Week 2022, and Hausi Müller, Co- Chair IEEE Quantum Initiative.

Quantum computers offer unique abilities to analyze chemical properties that are crucial to many industry sectors. Register now, in person or virtually, for the conference and get an overall perspective of the quantum computing industry, from the latest research in academia and the recent industry applicability examples. IEEE Quantum Week is a multidisciplinary quantum computing and engineering event. Please register here: https://qce.quantum.ieee.org/2022/home/registration/registration-overview/

About QunaSys Inc.

QunaSys is the world's leading developer of innovative algorithms in chemistry focused on accelerating the development of quantum technology applicability. QunaSys enables maximization of the power of quantum computing through its advanced joint research that addresses cutting-edge technologies providing Qamuy™, the most powerful quantum chemical calculation cloud software; fostering development of collaboration through QPARC industry consortium; and working with research institutions from academia and government. QunaSys software runs on multiple technology platforms with applicability in all chemical related industries to boost quantum computing adoption.

About IEEE event

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. IEEE is actively contributing to the global R&D efforts to understand the power and promise of quantum computing. IEEE Quantum Week is bridging the gap between the science of quantum computing and the development of an industry surrounding it.

