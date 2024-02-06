Qunnect's QU-APC Device Wins Prestigious SPIE Prism Award in Quantum Technology

Real-time calibration and compensation solution selected as best of new photonics technologies

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qunnect, a leader in quantum-secure networking technology, has been recognized by SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, with a Prism Award in the quantum technology category for its QU-APC (Auto Polarization Compensator) instrument. The Prism Award is an annual international competition that honors the most innovative optics- and photonics-based technologies.

"Qunnect is focused on delivering groundbreaking systems that our customers can use to secure their networks with quantum physics," said Noel Goddard, CEO of Qunnect. "Being recognized by SPIE with a Prism Award validates the industry need for QU-APC and Qunnect as a quantum innovator bringing real solutions to market."

Qunnect's QU-APC device is the only commercial product designed to actively compensate for the noise induced by environmental perturbations on a telecom fiber, whether buried or aerial fiber, while transporting fragile quantum bits of information, or qubits, with high rate and fidelity between network nodes. In solving the challenges to scaling quantum networks, sensors, and computers, the ability to distribute and preserve entanglement with high fidelity has emerged as a critical enabling technology.

On Qunnect's GothamQ network in New York City, the device has achieved transmission fidelities of >95% with >99% network uptime. The QU-APC is one of the core instruments in Qunnect's suite of custom product bundles to generate, preserve and validate entanglement distribution over telecom fiber.

The QU-APC is installed and operating on testbeds in the US and will be deployed in Europe later this year.

In 2021, the company commercialized the world's first quantum memory. Since that time, the company has launched a series of first-in-class components to generate and preserve entangled photons during fiber transmission. In 2023, the company launched GothamQ, a quantum network in New York City comprising 300 kilometers of commercial telecom fiber to showcase the performance of their products and support the development of novel use cases. Qunnect's Series A financing was led by Airbus Ventures and is grateful for research support from the US Department of Energy, the US Air Force and Activate Global, sponsored by the DARPA-MTO Innovate Program.

