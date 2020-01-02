Qunol Partners with Dr. Travis Stork to Help You Look and Feel Your Best From the Inside Out in 2020

For Dr. Stork, joint health is a personal issue. "Anyone who knows me knows that I am all about an active, healthy lifestyle. What people may not know is that I have experienced significant joint pain in recent years, and do everything possible to minimize that joint pain every day," explained Dr. Stork.

"I started eating an anti-inflammatory diet years ago and added turmeric to my diet due to its anti-inflammatory properties. It's a wonderful spice, but the reality is that you need a significant quantity of the spice in order to realize its anti-inflammatory benefits because it is not well absorbed by the body. Because Qunol's turmeric formula is high in antioxidant-rich curcuminoids and efficiently absorbed into the bloodstream, it helps me get the full anti-inflammatory benefits of turmeric. Although it may look like I feel great every day, the reality is that my joints hurt when I wake up, sit for too long, or exercise too hard. If I am going to take a turmeric supplement in addition to eating a healthy diet, I want it to be efficiently absorbed into my bloodstream and for it to have the highest possible ratio of curcuminoids to ensure I get the full anti-inflammatory benefit."

Turmeric can help with joint support* and reduce inflammation due to overexertion†. Turmeric is widely known to have very poor absorption. Unlike many regular1 turmeric supplements, Qunol's soluble formula offers superior absorption, which is crucial to get the full benefits of turmeric.

An anti-inflammatory diet may also support gut health to nurture a healthy microbiome ecosystem. "We now know that cutting out processed foods and replacing them with high fiber foods can nourish a healthy gut microbiome, and that lean people have a more diverse microbiome with up to 70% more gut friendly bacteria," explained Dr. Stork.

An anti-inflammatory diet consists of foods that can reduce the body's inflammatory responses, such as whole, nutrient-rich foods that contain high amounts of antioxidants. Anti-inflammatory do's include: dark leafy greens, cold water fish, beans, berries, cruciferous vegetables, turmeric and other spices like cinnamon, green tea, and almonds, among other nutrient and antioxidant-rich foods. Anti-inflammatory don'ts include: processed foods and meats, trans fats, sugary drinks, white bread and pasta, excess carbs, and too much alcohol.

Dr. Travis Stork's Anti-Inflammatory Go-To Diet Tips. "Keep your diet clean by focusing on real, whole foods and lots of vegetables. I add turmeric spice or turmeric powder like Qunol's Unflavored Turmeric Powder to many of my favorite foods and smoothies," said Dr. Stork. "Try it on your eggs, favorite smoothie or tuna salad, and definitely give this creamy mashed potato recipe a try. You can even add Qunol Instant Drink Mix to water or juice, shake, and enjoy at home or on the go."

Dr. Travis Stork is a board-certified emergency medicine physician and co-host of the Emmy® award-winning talk show, The Doctors. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Duke University as a member of Phi Beta Kappa and earned his M.D. with honors from the University of Virginia, where he was elected into the prestigious honor society of Alpha Omega Alpha for outstanding academic achievement. Dr. Stork is also on the Medical Advisory Board for Men's Health magazine and is the # 1 New York Times bestselling author of The Lose Your Belly Diet: Change Your Gut, Change Your Life, The Doctor's Diet, and The Doctor Is In: A 7-Step Prescription for Optimal Wellness.

When it comes to supplements, it's not what you take; it's what you absorb that matters. The Qunol mission is to provide the best quality CoQ10 and Turmeric supplements with superior absorption compared to regular forms. Qunol formulations are innovative to allow for superior absorption to gain maximum health benefits. Qunol is the supplement brand owned and operated by Quten Research Institute, headquartered in Pine Brook, New Jersey.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

1Regular turmeric is standardized unformulated curcumin extract.

†May help reduce temporary inflammation associated with physical overexertion or other lifestyle choices.



