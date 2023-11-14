Quobyte Unveils New RDMA Capability at SC23, for Lowest Latency File System Operations in Mixed RDMA/IP Infrastructures

News provided by

Quobyte

14 Nov, 2023, 12:46 ET

New capability enables admins to automatically take advantage of the lower latency and higher performance of RDMA when available. Quobyte transparently switches between IP and RDMA communication and enables heterogeneous setups.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quobyte, the innovator in high-performance storage systems, today announced the addition of a cutting-edge RDMA (Remote Direct Memory Access) capability to their parallel distributed file system. The new capability, unveiled at SC23, addresses the growing demand for high-performance low latency file systems with enterprise reliability and ease of use, even in heterogeneous infrastructure environments. Admins can now take advantage of Quobyte's ability to automatically switch between IP and RDMA, optimizing performance seamlessly.

Quobyte's RDMA feature pushes the company's mission of making HPC accessible to all even further - it benefits the users by providing them with lower latency and higher performance, and takes the burden off admins. By offering a mixed-mode operation, Quobyte will now allow admins to operate Quobyte over traditional IP networks and RDMA-capable fabrics like Infiniband in the same cluster or infrastructure. This enables a heterogeneous infrastructure that can be fine-tuned for selective use, allowing customers to leverage the high-throughput and low-latency benefits of RDMA where needed while maintaining the widespread compatibility and ease of management of traditional Ethernet networks.

"Our mission is to make high-performance storage accessible to all, offering enterprise features and reliability to teams of all sizes and thus empowering them to run large storage infrastructures with ease", said Bjorn Kolbeck, CEO and Co-Founder of Quobyte. "By adding the RDMA feature to our storage solution, we are making significant strides in flexible, efficient, and high-performance data management that our customers require in today's data-intensive computing environments."

The RDMA feature enables users to take advantage of their low-latency fabrics, particularly in diverse environments where the balance between performance and flexibility is crucial. Quobyte's commitment to innovation provides its customers with a competitive edge, ensuring that their investment in storage infrastructure continues to deliver value well into the future.

To learn more about Quobyte's storage solution, please visit: www.quobyte.com

About Quobyte

Quobyte provides a unified storage platform engineered for simplicity and high performance, suitable for enterprises and researchers pushing the frontiers of innovation. It ensures exceptional reliability and enterprise-level features, enabling rapid deployment and streamlined operations for organizations of various sizes, making HPC accessible for all. Quobyte empowers small teams to run large-scale infrastructures, advancing today's most groundbreaking research.

Follow Quobyte

https://www.twitter.com/quobyte

https://www.linkedin.com/company/quobyte

SOURCE Quobyte

Also from this source

Hitachi Vantara and Quobyte Unveil Strategic Alliance at SC23, Elevating Scalable Storage Solutions to New Heights

Hitachi Vantara and Quobyte Unveil Strategic Alliance at SC23, Elevating Scalable Storage Solutions to New Heights

At the Supercomputing Conference, SC23, digital transformation leaders Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., and Quobyte, the...
Quobyte's High-Performance Storage System Advances Cryo-EM Research at Oregon Health & Science University

Quobyte's High-Performance Storage System Advances Cryo-EM Research at Oregon Health & Science University

Quobyte Inc., a top-tier provider of versatile software-defined storage solutions, proudly revealed today that Dr. Craig Yoshioka, Director of one of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.