Quod Financial - The single sell-side trading solution for every desk

News provided by

Quod Financial

14 Aug, 2023, 05:38 ET

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quod Financial, a global provider of multi-asset trading technology and infrastructure solutions, continues to fortify its position in the US market by unveiling a suite of innovative features tailored specifically for the US sell-sides. Building upon its existing presence, Quod Financial is committed to delivering cutting-edge trading solutions to meet the unique needs and demands of the US market.

Continue Reading
Quod Financial OMS (PRNewsfoto/Quod Financial)
Quod Financial OMS (PRNewsfoto/Quod Financial)

-  Full Sell-side O/EMS
-  Equities, Derivatives, ADRs, CBs, FX and more in one single system
-  Algos, Automation and Market-Making
-  Full US regulatory compliance including TRF, ORF, TRACE, CAT

"Imagine all your vendors were replaced with a single multi-asset, multi-desk solution on the cutting edge of technology. A system as mature as your current platform with none of the technology limitations. Improved workflows and best in class technology and immediate cost saving" - Medan Gabbay, Chief Revenue Officer

New Functionality

The latest release from Quod Financial introduces a range of US-specific features, including the addition of Convertible Bonds, ADRs and a full Regulatory reporting suite including TRF, ORF, TRACE, CATs as well as new US Market-Making capabilities. These additions to the already well established O/EMS, enables a full replacement of multiple vendors for a single, truly cross-desk solution and significant cost saving.

New Convertible Bonds: With dual-leg CB/Equity order support and a comprehensive data model, traders can now seamlessly execute on and off the market. The platform's user-friendly, advanced interface offers UI features such as; an Excel-style watchlist for custom pricing models,multiple multi-leg orders, TRACE reporting, CB give-up workflow, incoming FIX orders, and PnL calculations for both CBs and Prefs.

New ADRs: ADRs are a crucial component of Quod Financial's offering, providing clients the ability to trade US-listed securities representing non-US companies. Quod offers fully automated FX Hedging, ensuring seamless currency risk management for clients engaging in ADR trading.

New US Compliance: Full reporting suite for automating and managing TRF, ORF, TRACE, CAT, 15c3-5, locate workflow, ISO sweep, 605/606 as well as other global regulatory frameworks

Market Connectivity: Direct market certification for member trading on Equities and Futures markets. All major US brokers for non-member trading.

For more information about Quod Financial's US-specific features and its comprehensive suite of trading technology solutions, please visit https://www.quodfinancial.com/us-trading-solution/.

About Quod Financial

Quod Financial is a globally recognized provider of trading technology, offering a wide range of software and services, including O/EMS, Algorithmic Trading, Smart Order Routing, and Internalization of Liquidity. The company's data-driven architecture leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance trading automation for liquidity venues, exchanges, retail brokers, Buy-Side and Sell-Side institutions.

For more information visit: www.quodfinancial.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2170850/Quod_Financial_OMS.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/821743/4199720/Quod_Financial_Logo.jpg

Quod Marketing
Phone: +1 646 494 1121
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Quod Financial

Also from this source

Quod Financial Announces a Case Study using Informatica for Highly Scalable, Ultra-Low Latency Trading Platform to Revolutionize Financial Trading

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.