QUODD Appoints David Kirk as CTO to Drive its Digital Transformation Strategy

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QUODD Financial Information Services ("QUODD"), a business unit of Financeware, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed David Kirk, a former IBM and TradeStation executive, as the company's Chief Technology Officer. These moves underscore QUODD's commitment to invest in talent with deep domain expertise to create innovative technology to fuel market data solutions for its customers.

"We are extremely fortunate to have such an experienced technology executive with diverse experience in web, mobile, cloud transformation, and advanced market data applications," says Bob Ward, CEO of QUODD and Financeware. "David's background and leadership in digital transformation will be instrumental to QUODD and its clients as we build upon our existing platforms and deliver new innovative products to fuel market intelligence. The needs of how market data is consumed and leveraged are evolving daily and technology innovation in all aspects of the data delivery ecosystem needs to be flexible and comprehensive."

David has 20 years of experience leading development efforts across a wide range of companies from start-ups to Fortune 500 firms. His previous companies include Avanade, IBM, and TradeStation, and David was most recently a founding partner at Zeal, a technology consulting company focused on cloud-native solutions for Fortune 100 firms.

"The dynamic market trends in the financial technology space provide unique and exciting opportunities for QUODD's current and future clients to better harness how they consume market data and leverage digital tools" says Kirk. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to architect programs for a company like QUODD at the forefront of digital transformation in the FinTech eco-system."

About QUODD

QUODD Financial Information Services, a portfolio company of Financeware, provides streaming data solutions as well as comprehensive end-of-day pricing, reference and corporate actions solutions to the global fintech, wealth, investment management, and retirement market. These solutions include seamlessly integrated global listed pricing, dividends and corporate actions content. Learn more at www.quodd.com

About Financeware

Financeware is an industry-leading fintech platform company focused on delivering a robust suite of innovative solutions to the financial services market. The company's set of broad capabilities span financial market data, wealth management workflow processing, and tech-enabled RIA services. Established by NewSpring Holdings in 2018, Financeware combines the rich competencies and market leadership of its three businesses QUODD, VMS and Wealthcare and leverages go-to-market and operational synergies across the platform. Learn more at www.financeware.com

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

