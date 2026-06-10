QUODD Wins FTF News Technology Innovation Award for Best Cloud & Infrastructure Modernization Solution

Recognition Honors the Engineering Behind the QX Digital Platform and QX Marketplace, Powered by Quasar

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QUODD, a leading provider of cloud-native market data solutions for financial services institutions, proudly announces they have been named the winner of the 2026 FTF News Technology Innovation Award for Best Cloud & Infrastructure Modernization Solution. The award, presented by the Financial Technologies Forum and FTF News, recognizes providers that have made measurable strides in helping capital markets firms modernize their technology infrastructure.

QUODD was recognized for its QX Digital Platform and QX Marketplace, cloud-native solutions purpose-built to replace the rigid, legacy-bound architectures that have constrained financial institutions for decades. At the core of both products is Quasar, QUODD's proprietary unified technology stack, which aggregates more than 250 global data sources and over 250 billion data points into modular, automated workflows. Quasar enables multi-cloud, multi-region delivery at scale while simultaneously supporting both legacy integration formats, including SFTP, custom formats, and modern delivery models such as REST APIs and AI-driven agentic workflows.

"This award is a reflection of the deliberate, disciplined engineering decisions our team has made over the past several years," said Bob Ward, CEO of QUODD. "We set out to build an offering that financial institutions could actually grow with, not patch over, and what our technology team has delivered with both QX Marketplace and QX Digital is exactly that. The scalability milestones we have reached, including surpassing 350 billion data requests weekly and over 250 institutions now relying on us via QX Digital for their security master pricing and reference data is proof that the architecture was built right from the foundation."

The engineering work behind Quasar and the QX platform was designed to solve a structural problem in the market data industry: legacy providers encumbered by technical debt, inflexible pricing, and delivery models that have not kept pace with modern capital markets demands. QUODD's solution delivers on-demand, modular data access with full entitlement and usage control, transparent billing, and seamless integration across front-, middle-, and back-office systems, without requiring clients to rebuild their existing workflows.

"We designed Quasar very intentionally to meet the unique needs of financial institutions, regardless of where they are on their modernization journey," said David Kirk, Chief Technology Officer of QUODD. "Whether we're serving data files into legacy systems, automating agentic workflows, or processing hundreds of billions of data requests, we deliver consistent quality, service, and security at any scale. The team has done an amazing job, and our ability to ship new products and capabilities only keeps accelerating. We're excited to keep building the future of market data."

Among the achievements recognized in this year's submission, QUODD surpassed 350 billion data requests weekly, achieved SOC 2 compliance, launched QX Automate, a self-service onboarding workflow tool, and partnered with FIS to deliver the QX Digital Platform to its Wealth Trust client base. Together, these milestones demonstrate the platform's capacity to support institutional-grade workloads while continuing to reduce the operational friction that has long characterized market data delivery.

About QUODD

QUODD delivers cloud-native market data solutions that help financial institutions and fintech firms modernize their data infrastructure without the constraints of legacy technology. Powered by Quasar, the QX Digital Platform and QX Marketplace provide modular, API-first access to 250+ global data sources, flexible delivery in any format, and full entitlement control, purpose-built for the demands of modern capital markets. For more information, visit www.quodd.com.

SOURCE QUODD