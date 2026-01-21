AI Data Analyst Tako Powers Next-Generation Financial Analysis with QUODD's Premium Market Data

Innovative data analysis agent integrates trusted, real-time financial market data from QUODD to serve developers building tomorrow's analytical tools

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tako has integrated QUODD's financial market data into its knowledge graph, enabling natural-language access to authoritative real-time and historical market data. Tako is an AI data analysis platform that allows users to query, analyze, and visualize structured data through natural-language interfaces, while QUODD is a leading provider of real-time and historical market data for equities, options, indices, and futures serving financial institutions and data-driven enterprises worldwide. The integration brings authoritative market data into natural-language workflows while preserving the accuracy, structure, and traceability required for professional financial analysis.

Tako platform powered by QUODD’s exchange-level market data

Tako focuses exclusively on trusted, structured data sources rather than probabilistic reasoning over web content that can produce inaccurate or outdated results. This approach is essential for financial teams, where accuracy, timeliness, and data provenance are non-negotiable. The platform transforms natural-language queries into interactive, visual knowledge cards that present complex financial data in clear, immediately actionable formats.

"Agents are increasingly handling research and analysis. Without reliable, timely data, their work can't be trusted - especially where accuracy is non-negotiable." said Alex Rosenberg, CEO and Founder of Tako. "QUODD delivers investor-grade market data with the quality, coverage, and developer-friendliness modern developers need."

The partnership addresses a core limitation of AI in financial services. Market analysis and reporting demand a level of accuracy, timeliness, and nuance that generic AI systems struggle to deliver. Tako's APIs provide the infrastructure layer for AI-driven financial research and analysis, supporting search, analysis, and reporting applications and agents. "Tako has built one of the few AI platforms we've seen that treats market data with the rigor financial analysis requires," said Bob Ward, CEO of QUODD. "Their approach makes it possible to use investor-grade pricing data in AI workflows without compromising accuracy."

The collaboration reflects Tako's approach to AI-powered search, which combines language models with deterministic data retrieval and transformation to deliver accurate, current, and traceable results without exposing developers to market data complexity. By integrating QUODD's exchange-level market data, Tako manages pricing and market context across multiple exchanges and venues behind the scenes. The result is financial analysis developers can trust, without the burden of managing complex integrations.

About Tako

Tako is a data analyst that can be embedded directly into applications. The platform converts natural-language questions into interactive visualizations, written insights, transformed datasets, and reports. Tako can index any structured data source, including databases and data warehouses, and also provides a curated knowledge graph that directly integrates trusted real-time data providers. Tako was founded by Alex Rosenberg and Bobby Abbott, and is backed by Abstract Ventures, A* Capital, Guillermo Rauch, Stanley Druckenmiller, Scott Belsky, Gokul Rajaram, Naval Ravikant, and others. For more information, visit tako.com.

About QUODD

QUODD, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, delivers reliable and comprehensive market data on demand to the global financial services industry. QUODD provides banks, broker-dealers, insurance companies and fintechs the ability to stream, embed, look up or download pricing data for global equities, fixed income, indices, options, futures and end-of-day pricing for global mutual funds. Learn more at www.quodd.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's majority investment strategy focused on sector-specific platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

