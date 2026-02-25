Ostium Leverages QUODD Market Data to Deliver Institutional-Grade Pricing for Onchain Trading

QUODD's real-time equities, FX, and commodities data supports Ostium's oracle-driven perpetual swaps platform, enabling tighter execution, reduced slippage, and scalable access to traditional markets on crypto rails.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QUODD, a financial market data provider for the global financial services industry and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, today announced that Ostium, a perpetual swaps platform for real-world assets (RWAs) is leveraging QUODD's real-time market data as a core input into its oracle infrastructure, supporting transparent, accurate pricing across equities, FX, and commodities for a global trading audience.

Decentralized trading allows the trading of traditional financial assets directly on a blockchain rather than via traditional financial rails. While existing DeFi trading models provide end-to-end self custody, they rely on rebuilding of native onchain orderbook liquidity, which can introduce widened spreads, slippage, and pricing distortions, particularly during periods of volatility or outside core market hours.

Ostium takes a different approach. Rather than recreating liquidity onchain, the platform sources pricing directly from underlying traditional markets, allowing traders to access real-world assets with execution that more closely reflects traditional markets.

QUODD's real-time market data serves as a critical input into Ostium's oracle model, providing reliable pricing, bid-ask spreads, and market depth across a broad range of global assets. This approach helps Ostium evaluate feed quality, support redundancy across providers, and bring new assets into production with confidence.

As Ostium expands its asset coverage to include U.S. equities, FX pairs, and commodities, QUODD's data supports faster evaluations, scalable launches, and consistent execution quality for end users.

"Our approach at Ostium is fundamentally different — rather than rebuilding liquidity onchain, we bring the depth of the world's most liquid markets directly to our traders through our pricing infrastructure," said Kaledora Kiernan-Linn, CEO and co-founder of Ostium. "That model only works if the underlying data is institutional-grade: accurate, real-time, and deep enough to support tight execution across asset classes. QUODD delivers exactly that, giving us the pricing quality and market depth we need to scale confidently across assets while maintaining the execution standards our traders rely on."

Ostium is focused on serving traders outside the U.S., particularly those familiar with CFDs and traditional brokerage platforms, by offering onchain access to global markets without the friction of moving capital between crypto and traditional financial systems.

By integrating QUODD's market data, Ostium enables these traders to access assets like gold and U.S. equities with pricing tied directly to underlying markets, without relying on opaque offshore brokers or tokenized proxies.

"A shift to decentralized trading is redefining how market data is consumed, and QUODD is focused on powering this innovation," said Scott Argyres, Head of Product, QUODD. "Ostium's platform highlights how high-quality, real-time data can support new trading models while maintaining the standards expected in traditional markets."

Looking ahead, Ostium plans to continue expanding asset coverage and exploring additional market access opportunities, including a broader commodities offering, as it builds on the intersection of traditional market structure and onchain execution.

About QUODD

QUODD delivers reliable and comprehensive market data on demand to the global financial services industry. QUODD provides banks, broker-dealers, insurance companies and fintechs the ability to stream, embed, look up or download pricing data for global equities, fixed income, indices, options, futures and end-of-day pricing for global mutual funds. For more information about QUODD and its data solutions, visit www.quodd.com.

About Ostium

Ostium is the decentralized perpetuals platform for global markets. Ostium enables users to trade stocks, commodities, indices, and currencies from a self-custodial wallet. Ostium was founded by alumni from Harvard and Bridgewater, and is supported by top-tier investors, including General Catalyst, Jump Crypto, Coinbase Ventures, Crucible Capital, LocalGlobe, Susquehanna (SIG), GSR, and Wintermute Ventures.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's majority investment strategy focused on sector-specific platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

