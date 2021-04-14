QUODD's Market Data Powers FusionIQ's Digital Investment Platform

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QUODD Financial Information Services ("QUODD"), a business unit of Financeware, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, has announced a new strategic data partnership with FusionIQ, an IQvestment Holdings, LLC company. The partnership provides QUODD's 20 years of expertise in fueling market data for the fintech space to investors and advisors on FusionIQ's digital investment platform.

"QUODD's high quality and flexible market data solutions provide our customers with critical equities pricing and reference data," says Mark Healy, CEO of FusionIQ. "Our businesses and broader mission to democratize access to investments are aligned well as we both focus on leveraging new technology for financial market participants to drive operational efficiencies and reduce the cost of doing business."

"We are proud to fuel the streaming market data needs for an innovative digital investing platform used by top wealth managers, broker dealers, banks and RIAs," says Bob Ward, CEO of QUODD and Financeware. "Our comprehensive market data offering underscores our company's commitment to deliver, support and expand our market data solutions to help our partners grow."

About QUODD

QUODD Financial Information Services provides streaming data solutions as well as comprehensive end-of-day pricing, reference and corporate actions solutions to the global fintech, wealth, investment management, and retirement market. These solutions include seamlessly integrated global listed pricing, dividends and corporate actions content. QUODD is a portfolio company of Financeware, an industry-leading fintech platform company focused on delivering a robust suite of innovative solutions to the financial services market. Learn more at www.quodd.com

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ is a preeminent software–as-a-service (SaaS) organization, that offers an ecommerce workstation to empower banks, credit unions, RIAs, broker dealers, and wealth managers of all sizes with everything they need to create a revolutionary digital wealth investing experience for their end retail customers. Through either a white label instance or a completely customized solution, FusionIQ provides financial services firms with unique enterprise-grade functionality that combines business, technology, and compliance logic in every deployment. Some of the largest brands in our target markets and around the globe are looking to IQ to be their trusted, innovative, and engaging digital wealth platform solution. For more information, please visit fusioniq.io.

SOURCE Financeware