QUODD's Proprietary Market Data 'QUODD Funds' Now Available via Amazon Web Services

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QUODD Financial Information Services ("QUODD"), a business unit of Financeware, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, has announced that its proprietary data set of Daily Bond Fund and Money Market Interest Rates, QUODD Funds, is now available via Amazon Web Services (AWS). This increased distribution comes on the heels of QUODD's investments in its technology team and digital innovation enhancements for front, middle and back office wealth ecosystem.

"Our client's businesses have grown considerably and their data needs continue to be more complex and varied, says Justin Van Til, QUODD's SVP or Product and Strategy. "We created our proprietary QUODD Funds in a consolidated csv format, obtained directly from the fund companies, so customers can easily absorb one data format into their applications and integrate it seamlessly into their core operational workflow."

"We're proud to partner with AWS to increase the distribution of our high quality, proprietary mutual fund content to the entire fintech and wealth management space," says David Kirk, CTO of QUODD. "This is another milestone in our vision of providing our clients access to market data in varied delivery models at a cost-effective price point".

About QUODD

QUODD Financial Information Services provides streaming data solutions as well as comprehensive end-of-day pricing, reference and corporate actions solutions to the global fintech, wealth, investment management, and retirement market. These solutions include seamlessly integrated global listed pricing, dividends and corporate actions content. QUODD is a portfolio company of Financeware, an industry-leading fintech platform company focused on delivering a robust suite of innovative solutions to the financial services market. Learn more at www.quodd.com

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

