QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce

QUOINE was founded in 2014 with a goal to be the world's largest blockchain-based fintech company, making universal access to financial services a reality. Founders Mike Kayamori and Mario Gomez-Lozada built QUOINE on the Salesforce Platform, which enabled them to focus on innovation, growing and building the cryptocurrency trading platform, and launching its own coin, QASH.

In 2017, QUOINE moved to Heroku Enterprise and Heroku Shield, part of the Salesforce Platform, to cope with the growing demands of the business and a stringent regulatory environment. With support from Salesforce, QUOINE became one of the first cryptocurrency platforms to be awarded a trading license from Financial Services Authority (FSA). In November 2017, QUOINE's successful initial coin offering (ICO) raised 350 million QASH ($105 million) from nearly 5,000 participants in 98 countries around the world.

Salesforce Heroku allows developers to build amazing customer experiences on mobile and web apps in their choice of open source languages—including Ruby, Node.js, Python and Java. Companies are able to scale their businesses seamlessly with Heroku Enterprise and build high-compliance apps with Heroku Shield.

"Our vision is universal access to financial services for everyone, and Salesforce and Heroku are key to making this a reality," said Mike Kayamori, CEO and co-founder, QUOINE. "We are laser-focused on innovation and building next-generation financial services powered by blockchain technology, and we can do that because Salesforce takes care of the infrastructure."

"QUOINE is disrupting the financial services industry with innovation that's built on the Salesforce Platform and defining the future of the cryptocurrency space," said Mark Innes, EVP and General Manager, Salesforce Asia Pacific. "Fintech companies are driving some of the most innovative change we are seeing in financial services—they have to be agile, innovative and comply with the regulatory frameworks. QUOINE is leading the charge and we are proud to be on this growth journey with them."

QUOINE is a leading global fintech company that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, QUOINE combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers. More information is available at www.quoine.com.

In 2014, QUOINE launched Quoine Exchange, now known as QUOINEX, which became one of the largest bitcoin exchanges in the world by transaction volume. QUOINE offers powerful trading features, a sophisticated user dashboard, and secure regulatory compliance to individual and corporate customers. QUOINEX provides trading services for bitcoin and fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US dollar, Euro, HK dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Singapore dollar, Philippine peso, Indian rupee, Australian dollar, and Chinese Renminbi. QUOINEX has exceeded USD12 billion in transactions in the past two years. In September 2017, QUOINE Corporation became the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan FSA. More information can be found at www.quoinex.com.

In June 2017, QUOINE launched a fully digital cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform called QRYPTOS, exclusively for cryptocurrency trading in desktop version at www.qryptos.com.

In October 2017, QUOINE became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in Japan to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the QASH Token Sale. QUOINE Corporation was officially licensed by the Japan FSA on 29th September 2017.

In November 2017, QUOINE successfully raised 350M QASH (the equivalent of 350K ETH or ~USD105M) in a significantly oversubscribed ICO at the website, to fund the growth of the QUOINE LIQUID platform.

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: http://www.salesforce.com.

