Quontic Announces Appointment Of Casey Christopher As Chief Empowerment Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quontic , the adaptive digital bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Casey Christopher to Chief Empowerment Officer, a new role developed to focus on corporate culture, employee connection and engagement. Casey first joined the community bank in April 2020 as the Vice President of Specialty Banking.

"As the first community bank to create this role, I'm honored and committed to driving purposeful and meaningful change at Quontic," shares Casey Christopher, Chief Empowerment Officer. "At Quontic, we believe it's time for companies to empower both customers and employees, which is the reason why my new role was created. Now more than ever, it's imperative for employers to give employees a dedicated leader focused on shared experiences, impactful opportunities, co-creation, and positive energy."

Quontic's purpose as a CDFI is to bank the underbanked and break the system for financial empowerment. Within the new role, Christopher will lead efforts to build initiatives that focus on cultural development & nurturing, social impact & community service, and industry-wide collaborations. Additionally, Christopher will be responsible for internal and external corporate communications, developing the best practices for employees to meaningfully engage, communicate and collaborate internally given they are remote. She will foster an environment for employees to have the freedom to initiate change, participate in change and cultivate change. She will offer resources and opportunities for the Quontic team to feel comfortable being themselves, whether that is through wellness programs, experiential activities, educational workshops or creative projects. As one of the few national CDFI banks, Casey will leverage this recognition and work to build more partnerships for Quontic by focusing on elevating empowerment within community banks.

"Quontic embarked on its journey two years ago to re-envision what it means to be a community bank," shares Steve Schnall, CEO of Quontic. "We believe that community banking can and should be different, which is why we are doing things differently. The culture and mission of a community bank should be meaningful and vibrant. Today, we are the only community bank to have both a Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Empowerment Officer. This is the very manifestation of us living out our mission statement and I, along with the Quontic team, will continue to diligently pursue our purpose."

About Quontic:

Quontic is the adaptive digital bank that empowers its customers financially while embracing their diverse circumstances. Quontic's disruptive banking platform reimagines traditional banking with adaptive lending and innovative deposit products that transcend legacy banking inequities. Quontic's mission to break the system for financial empowerment stands in the face of big banks and proves there is a better and more equitable way to put the customer first. The bank focuses on truly understanding and serving the underdogs, entrepreneurs, gig-economy workers, immigrants, and more with a curated banking experience as opposed to a one-size-fits-all banking approach. Quontic is a privately held company based in New York, New York. Learn more at QuonticBank.com . Follow and connect with Quontic on Facebook and Instagram .

