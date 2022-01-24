Quontic Bank Creates 10 Member Advisory Board to Support Community Development Efforts

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quontic Bank Holdings Corp., the parent company of Quontic Bank, announced today that it has appointed 10 members to a newly created Black and Hispanic Community Development Advisory Board. The advisory board will allow Quontic to formally engage experts involved in non-profit, financial literacy, and organizations supporting equitable access to affordable housing development and ownership to Black and Hispanic populations. This advisory board will work closely with Quontic's existing advisory board that advises on Quontic's geographic investment area, the greater New York City metropolitan area, as well as Quontic's nationwide reach to underrepresented low-income populations.

Quontic is an adaptive digital bank on a mission to help people grow their money with purpose. As a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), it provides access to homeownership to low-income families, immigrants, small business owners and others who have earned, saved and budgeted their money on the path to homeownership.

"Our mission has always been to empower our customers, and that includes recognizing diverse backgrounds that require differentiated lending needs," said Steve Schnall, Founder, CEO and President of Quontic. "Our advisory board is reflective of the community-driven mindset we have at Quontic. We look forward to working closely with our existing and new board members as we drive our efforts towards closing the lending gap in the industry."

The Black and Hispanic Community Development Advisory Board includes:

Steve Thomas , Senior Managing Director of Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago and 2022 Co-Chair of the National Housing Conference's National Advisory Committee;

, Senior Managing Director of Federal Home of and 2022 Co-Chair of the National Housing Conference's National Advisory Committee; Derrick Griggs , CEO of Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City , Inc.;

, CEO of Neighborhood Housing Services of , Inc.; Pilar Moya-Mancera , Executive Director of Housing Help, Inc.;

, Executive Director of Housing Help, Inc.; David Clower , Chief Investment Officer of Raza Development Fund; and Founder & Managing Member of Desert Cove Ventures, LLC.;

, Chief Investment Officer of Raza Development Fund; and Founder & Managing Member of Desert Cove Ventures, LLC.; Tino Diaz , Managing Director of America's Homeowner Alliance;

, Managing Director of America's Homeowner Alliance; Paul Campbell , Co-Founder of Equilibrium Mortgage Solutions;

, Co-Founder of Equilibrium Mortgage Solutions; Bryan Young , CEO of Home Lending Pal;

, CEO of Home Lending Pal; Joseph H. Holland , Harlem-based attorney, entrepreneur, writer and minister, and former New York State Housing Commissioner;

, Harlem-based attorney, entrepreneur, writer and minister, and former Housing Commissioner; Marco Antonio Huaman , Vice President, Correspondent Channel, Acra Lending; and

, Vice President, Correspondent Channel, Acra Lending; and Victor M. Flores , Managing Partner, Snowwater Investment Partners, LLC and Asst. Adjunct Professor at St. John's University .

To learn more about Quontic and its mission, please go to www.Quontic.com .

About Quontic

Quontic is the adaptive digital bank that empowers its customers financially while embracing their diverse circumstances. Quontic's disruptive banking platform reimagines traditional banking with adaptive lending and innovative deposit products that transcend legacy banking inequities. Quontic's mission to break the system for financial empowerment stands in the face of big banks and proves there is a better and more equitable way to put the customer first. The bank focuses on truly understanding and serving the underdogs, entrepreneurs, gig-economy workers, immigrants, and more with a curated banking experience as opposed to a one-size-fits-all banking approach. Quontic is a privately held company based in New York, New York. Follow and connect with Quontic on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

