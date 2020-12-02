Quontic Bank Hires Felix Todd As Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quontic , the adaptive digital bank, is pleased to announce today that Felix Todd has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Todd was most recently with Regions Bank, one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services, where he served in Enterprise Architecture and Digital IT for over a decade.

Quontic believes in adding team members that are innovative change-makers poised to reframe how banks approach the intersectionality of technology and banking. Todd's key priorities include elevating Quontic's unique deposit approach and implementing critical data delivery for Quontic.Works, a cloud based, proprietary system that enables the bank to automate processes, connect through API's with technology partners, and harness data for predictable and actionable purposes. The IT capabilities enhanced in these spaces will be around APIs and automation and allow Quontic to achieve maximum leverage from its human capital.

"Felix brings deep technology experience in the financial industry. We have listened to the needs of our employees and customers and brought Felix on board to help enhance the quality of our technology capabilities," said Steven Schnall, CEO of Quontic. "One of Quontic's core values is "Know the goal: Be intentional to understand what the needed outcome is." We can achieve our goal of breaking the system for financial empowerment by putting our customers first and continuing to add talented executives like Felix to our team."

Quontic is the adaptive digital bank that empowers its customers financially while embracing their diverse circumstances. In today's climate, the bank is focused on delivering a superior customer experience through technology. Quontic's disruptive banking platform reimagines traditional banking with adaptive lending and innovative deposit products that transcend legacy banking inequities.

"Quontic is disrupting the digital banking industry and I'm honored to join an amazing company," said Felix Todd, Chief Technology Officer at Quontic. "Automation of processes is a key factor to the continued success and efficiency of Quontic in responding to the marketplace, and especially our valued customers in the CDFI space. I'm looking forward to leading the charge to create seamless internal and external applications."

About Quontic:

Quontic is the adaptive digital bank that empowers its customers financially while embracing their diverse circumstances. Quontic's disruptive banking platform reimagines traditional banking with adaptive lending and innovative deposit products that transcend legacy banking inequities. Quontic's mission to break the system for financial empowerment stands in the face of big banks and proves there is a better and more equitable way to put the customer first. The bank focuses on truly understanding and serving the underdogs, entrepreneurs, gig-economy workers, immigrants, and more with a curated banking experience as opposed to a one-size-fits-all banking approach. Quontic is a privately held company based in New York, New York. Learn more at QuonticBank.com . Follow and connect with Quontic on Facebook and Instagram .

