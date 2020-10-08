Quontic: Defining the culture of a truly digital bank | Business Chief North America

NORWICH, England, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media Group (BMG), announced today the release of Business Chief North America October 2020 edition.

October's cover features Patrick Sells, CIO at Quontic Bank on why he believes technology shouldn't stop at technology as well as the importance of culture in modern finance. "Quontic Bank believes in empowering its customers to take control of their finances, recognising that no person's circumstances are the same as others and proving that better solutions are available to those who seek out innovation."

In addition to Quontic Bank, we speak to Arun Shenoy, SVP Global Sales & Marketing at Serverfarm; Thomas Dieringer, President of JAGGAER EMEA; and Romain Liot, Chief Operating Officer at Adore Me. "We are quick and agile, and embrace technology that enables us to deploy projects at scale. I feel this differentiates us from our competitors and will help us grow over the next few years," comments Shenoy.

Elsewhere within our October edition of Business Chief North America, we share insights into how organisations can establish an effective talent strategy, and our Top 10 looks at 10 of the top innovation labs in North America.

Other features within this month's edition include insights, thoughts and developments from Bell Canada, Visions Federal Credit Union, Kettering Health Network, Mental Health Center of Denver, DC Blox and Afore Banorte.

