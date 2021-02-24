Quontic Hires Craig Schimelman to Lead Wholesale Mortgage Division

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quontic, the adaptive digital bank, has hired Craig Schimelman as Vice President, National Wholesale Sales Manager. Schimelman comes to Quontic from Athas Capital Group, where he served as Vice President of Wholesale Production

Schimelman will continue building out the National Wholesale footprint for Quontic. He is responsible for hiring Regional Sales Managers and Wholesale Account Executives to aggressively grow the Non-QM market. He will also continue to build relationships with current and new mortgage brokers to drive Quontic's unique, highly competitive wholesale mortgage loan programs.

"Craig is a heavy hitter in the mortgage industry and we are pleased to have him join the Quontic team," said Steve Schnall, CEO of Quontic. "We are committed to the Wholesale Mortgage side of our business and bringing Craig onboard furthers our goal to be the premier Non-QM CDFI lender in the nation."

Quontic is the adaptive digital bank that empowers its customers financially while embracing their diverse circumstances. Quontic understands that borrowers aren't 'one size fits all' so our loan solutions are adaptive to people's circumstances. Quontic's wholesale mortgage funding has increased 600% from September 2020 and continued sustainable growth is predicted due Quontic's competitive product offering and Craig's leadership. Quontic's innovative Non-QM programs provide for highly flexible income qualification for self-employed, gig economy workers, immigrants and other low-income borrowers, and allow for 100% gifts for down payments, closing costs, and reserves.

"With my background in building sales teams and growing Non-QM sales division to record levels, I'm bringing a unique and strategic approach to Quontic," said Craig Schiemelman, VP, National Wholesales Manager at Quontic. "Interest rates are at a record low and the real estate market is booming right now, Quontic offers exceptional products for every home buyer and I'm looking forward to leading the charge."

About Quontic:

Quontic is the adaptive digital bank that empowers its customers financially while embracing their diverse circumstances. Quontic's disruptive banking platform reimagines traditional banking with adaptive lending and innovative deposit products that transcend legacy banking inequities. Quontic's mission to break the system for financial empowerment stands in the face of big banks and proves there is a better and more equitable way to put the customer first. The bank focuses on truly understanding and serving the underdogs, entrepreneurs, gig-economy workers, immigrants, and more with a curated banking experience as opposed to a one-size-fits-all banking approach. Quontic is a privately held company based in New York, New York. Learn more at QuonticBank.com . Follow and connect with Quontic on Facebook and Instagram.

