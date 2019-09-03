Quontic Plans Nationwide Expansion with Seasoned Sales Team

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quontic, the adaptive digital bank®, today announces the expansion of its wholesale sales team, led by Lee Ann Casanova, U.S. Sales Director with 25 years of lending experience. Her newest team members include highly experienced mortgage lending professionals Gary Gilbert, Lisa Stepp, Gianna Stringer and Conrad Tan. Casanova has plans to grow the team by 100-200% within the next six months and expand Quontic's wholesale lending nationally. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.quonticwholesale.com/ .

Quontic is at the forefront of bringing adaptive digital banking services to underserved populations such as self-employed, immigrants, millennials, low income, seniors, and others to elevate its customers' financial strength while embracing their unique circumstances. As a U.S. Treasury designated Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Quontic gives its customers the underdog edge by offering innovative mortgage products like its Community Development Loans which are designed to help homebuyers and investors obtain mortgage financing even if they don't meet the stringent income documentation required under current banking regulations.

As one of only 2% of banks in the United States designated as a CDFI, Quontic has deep experience in lending to self-employed, under-banked and low-income families and has developed unique mortgage programs for homebuyers and investors which consider the entirety of its' customers circumstances, rather than relying solely on tax returns, W2s or pay stubs to determine their ability to repay.

The latest round of new hires at Quontic is comprised of seasoned professionals who have each excelled in their field for more than 15 years. Quontic anticipates hiring additional account executives with strong customer relationships to work alongside Quontic team leaders to bring lending products to brokers across the country.

"I am excited to join the Quontic team as they have done a phenomenal job of raising awareness of their brand in New York and in the New England area. Throughout my career, I have built wholesale mortgage operations from the ground up," says Lee Ann Casanova, U.S. Sales Director. "In my new role at Quontic, my goal is to fine-tune the operating structure to make the broker experience flow properly. Given the vast potential for Quontic wholesale products, I expect to grow the team and increase lending volumes by 300%."

Quontic is federally chartered, community-focused, headquartered in New York City and does business in all 50 states. It is a tech-enabled online depository institution and mortgage-centric community bank which originates residential and commercial real estate loans throughout the U.S. and consistently ranks in the top 10% amongst its peers in financial performance.

"Quontic is unique in many ways, especially in terms of its specialized residential mortgage products such as its Community Development Loans which cater to those with low or non-traditional sources of income who are underserved by traditional lending institutions. We are excited for the expansion of our wholesale team which furthers our efforts to deliver our innovative lending products nationwide and make the dream of homeownership a reality - even for buyers with unique circumstances," says Steven Schnall CEO of Quontic.

