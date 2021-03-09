Quontic Promotes Raul Oseguera To Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quontic , the adaptive digital bank, is pleased to announce that Raul Oseguera has been elevated to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Oseguera first joined Quontic in late 2020 as Chief Risk Officer (CRO).

"Quontic is honored to have a highly recognized and skilled leader such as Raul serve as our COO. Throughout his Quontic journey he has significantly strengthened the executive leadership framework," shares Steve Schnall, CEO of Quontic. "His reputation for understanding and managing risk in a dynamic and evolving financial services environment, establishing creative strategies to improve operating efficiencies, and increase profits and financial return, is a natural skill set for the Chief Operating Officer to embody."

With over 30 years of experience, Raul brings technical operations expertise, enterprise risk management, cryptocurrency understanding and fintech know-how to Quontic. In his new role, key priorities will include interfacing with the bank's regulators, providing compliance program leadership and executing the bank's strategic plan. Oseguera possesses a keen understanding of what it takes to effectively manage risk and also has the operational expertise necessary to provide general direction and supervision to the operations and administrative departments of the bank.

Prior to Quontic, Raul served as Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer for Cross River Bank, where he was responsible for managing the bank's risk, compliance, BSA/AML, and third-party risk groups, collectively called the Control Group.

"I'm extremely fortunate to be a part of a mission-driven CDFI bank, which is both digitally oriented and acutely focused on catering to low-to-moderate income families, gig economy workers, people of color, and immigrants," shares Raul Oseguera, Chief Operations Officer at Quontic. "Part of that mission-driven responsibility allows Quontic to provide products and services to the overlooked and underbanked. I'm looking forward to developing strategies that identify, measure, control and report risk, while deepening my leadership within the bank."

Quontic is the adaptive digital bank that empowers its customers financially while embracing their diverse circumstances. The bank has earned U.S. Treasury designated Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) status for its lending commitment to underserved families and communities and is on a mission to give their customers the underdog edge by offering innovative, adaptive banking services like Community Development Loans (no tax returns, W2s or pay stubs required). Quontic's disruptive banking platform reimagines traditional banking with adaptive lending and innovative deposit products that transcend legacy banking inequities.

About Quontic:

