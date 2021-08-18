Quorn To Beef Up U.S. Presence with Opening of New Culinary Development Center

A pioneer in the alternative meat space, Quorn's naturally sourced protein is sustainable and provides great nutritional value as a complete protein that is high in fiber, low in saturated fat and contains no cholesterol. Due to the unique taste and texture of Quorn's mycoprotein, Quorn products replicate the experience of eating meat with far less impact on the environment – the key for a "tastes like chicken" meatless experience.

The culinary development center creation and opening was driven by two new leaders in the Quorn Foods U.S. business: President, Judd Zusel and Executive Chef, Stephen A. Kalil.

"I'm excited to join Quorn at a time when the meat alternative category is really taking off," said Quorn President Judd Zusel. "With Chef Stephen at the helm, we are poised to deliver new and exciting meatless chicken innovations creating a significant competitive advantage for Quorn and our retail partners."

Judd Zusel joins the team from Bacardi Global Brands where he served as Vice President and General Manager of The Incubation Brands business unit. Zusel is an expert in creating, launching and accelerating brands in fast growing categories. Prior to Bacardi, Zusel held Marketing, Innovation and Sales leadership roles at Diageo and Remy Cointreau.

Stephen A. Kalil, better known as Chef Stephen, is an accomplished culinary professional and strategic leader in the field of culinary research and innovation. He's also a passionate foodie, an archivist of traditional Middle Eastern recipes, and a believer that at its core, food is comprised of souls, stories, family, and flavor. Kalil is both a Certified Executive Chef (CEC) with the American Culinary Federation and a Certified Research Chef (CRC) with the Research Chefs Association, where he also served as past president and current board member. He will join Quorn as Executive Chef with more than five decades in the food service industry and notable roles at major food brands and companies, including The Cheesecake Factory, Chili's Grill & Bar (Brinker International), PepsiCo and Frito Lay.

A significant investment from parent company Monde Nissin Corp. will also position Quorn for accelerated growth in the U.S. The Philippines-based company will use some of its $1 billion initial public offering proceeds to help instill Quorn as the category leader in chicken alternatives.

"Our ambition is to become the king of alternative chicken globally," said Quorn Chief Executive Officer Marco Bertacca. "With new leadership, our state-of-the-art culinary center and new innovations accelerated by this IPO, we believe we're well-positioned to do just that."

About Quorn

At Quorn® we are on a mission. A mission to get more people into delicious meat free meals. A mission to provide healthy food for people and the planet. A mission to bring people together and kickstart a movement because together, our food choices can create a healthier planet. All Quorn® products are powered by Quorn's mycoprotein, a source of protein that is high in fiber and low in saturated fat. To make mycoprotein, we don't start with livestock, we take a natural, nutritious fungus – Fusarium venenatum -- that grows in the soil. We then use the age-old process of fermentation – the same process used to create bread, beer and yogurt – to grow mycoprotein. And because producing mycoprotein uses 90 percent less land and water than producing some animal protein sources, it is a more sustainable and nutritious protein source for a growing global population. Visit Quorn.us to learn more or check out our recent coverage for our Meatless Nuggets in The Washington Post and Food & Wine Magazine.

