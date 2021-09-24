Quorn Welcomes Drew Barrymore as First-Ever Chief Mom Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drew Barrymore has joined Quorn USA in a multi-year business partnership as the brand's first-ever "Chief Mom Officer" (CMO). In her role, the globally recognized entertainer will help Quorn extend its mission to provide healthy food for people and the planet, with a focus on the U.S.

"This partnership is very personal for me. As a mom of two daughters, I know the importance of having affordable, easily accessible and delicious options that I feel good about serving my kids. I love this brand because the integrity of its mission truly motivates me and I'm honored to be joining as Chief Mom Officer," explains Barrymore. "I'm so excited to work closely with the Quorn USA team!"

The collaboration will coincide with several new product launches this fall, including Quorn Meatless ChiQin Cutlets and Quorn Meatless ChiQin Wings. On an ongoing basis, Drew will work directly with the brand to help develop new products, create recipes in partnership with the brand's Executive Chef Stephen Kalil and share content on how to incorporate more meat alternatives into mealtime.

This partnership expands on a recent announcement from Quorn on plans to extend its U.S. presence through newly appointed leadership and a state-of-the-art Culinary Development Center. A significant investment from parent company Monde Nissin Corp. will position Quorn for accelerated growth with the intent to ultimately become the king of alternative chicken globally while simultaneously driving awareness across domestic audiences.

"From our first conversation with Drew, it was evident that she was the right partner for our brand due to her familiarity with the product," said Quorn President Judd Zusel. "Beyond that, she embodies the spirit of our current consumers and we see the potential for her to inspire our current and future business ventures. We are excited for her to lend her culinary, creative and business expertise to the brand, as well as her experience as a consumer and mom."

Quorn

At Quorn® we are on a mission. A mission to get more people into delicious meat free meals. A mission to provide healthy food for people and the planet. A mission to bring people together and kickstart a movement because together, our food choices can create a healthier planet. All Quorn® products are powered by Quorn's mycoprotein, a source of protein that is high in fiber and low in saturated fat. To make mycoprotein, we don't start with livestock, we take a natural, nutritious fungus – Fusarium venenatum -- that grows in the soil. We then use the age-old process of fermentation – the same process used to create bread, beer and yogurt – to grow mycoprotein. And because producing mycoprotein uses 90 percent less land and water than producing some animal protein sources, it is a more sustainable and nutritious protein source for a growing global population. Visit Quorn.us to learn more or check out our recent coverage for our Meatless Nuggets in The Washington Post and Food & Wine Magazine.

