Quorum and Axios Partner to Provide All-in-One Access to Policy Content and Advocacy Tools

New integration provides leading news and information resources for public affairs professionals

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quorum , a market leader in public affairs software, and Axios , a digital media company delivering trustworthy breaking news and insights, announce a new integration to provide public affairs professionals with policy news alongside legislative workflows. The partnership will create an integrated policy news and legislative tracking solution with premium news subscription Axios Pro content and Quorum tools natively on the Quorum platform.

Quorum, a market leader in public affairs software, and Axios, a digital media company delivering trustworthy breaking news and insights, announce a new integration to provide public affairs professionals with policy news alongside legislative workflows.

Public affairs professionals need to stay up-to-date with the latest policy developments and relevant news to inform their advocacy strategies. Combining Axios Pro's content with Quorum's tracking and advocacy tools eliminates the need for public affairs professionals to navigate each source separately. This integrated solution allows them to access the necessary content and execute their advocacy strategies all within a single platform.

"Washington, D.C., is an information-driven city. Staying informed on policymaker statements and their implications is essential for maintaining a competitive advantage," said Alex Wirth, co-founder and CEO of Quorum. "By bringing Axios's high-quality, real-time reporting together with Quorum's comprehensive legislative monitoring, Quorum customers can now access both critical information sources in one place, arming public affairs teams with the insights they need to make more informed, data-driven decisions."

By jointly subscribing to Axios Pro and Quorum, users gain access to:

Side-by-side policy analysis from Axios reporters and related bill text from Quorum.

In-depth insights and analysis on lawmakers in the news and in their legislative activity.

Custom alerts for relevant mentions of issues and organizations across news and legislative sources, including references from Axios Pro.

Access to Axios Pro's exclusive Policy coverage within the Health, Tech and Energy policy beats.

"Axios Pro gives smart professionals expert reporting and analysis needed for their specialized fields," said Axios President of New Ventures Fabricio Drumond. "By integrating our industry-leading insights directly into Quorum's legislative tracking platform, we're helping readers get smarter, faster on the issues and news they need to do their jobs."

To learn more about how Quorum and Axios are collaborating to provide the leading news and information resource for public affairs professionals, visit www.quorum.us .

About Quorum

Quorum is public affairs software that helps users get information and execute strategy, all in one place. Thousands of public affairs professionals use Quorum for their work in Congress, all 50 state legislatures, major U.S. cities, the European Union, and several additional countries. Quorum works with corporations, trade associations, and nonprofits such as Toyota, Walmart, Uber, the Sierra Club, the Alzheimer's Association, and the Air Force. Founded in 2014, Quorum is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with an international office in Brussels.

About Axios

Axios Media delivers trustworthy news, expert insights and engaging information to get people smarter, faster on what matters most. Axios was created around a simple proposition: deliver the cleanest, smartest and most efficient experience to our audience.

Media Contact

Jaclyn Pullen

BLASTmedia for Quorum

[email protected]

SOURCE Quorum