Quorum Continues Rapid Growth and Expansion in Canada, Appoints Three New Executives to Leadership Team

Since 2002, Quorum Canada has had a successful history of working with Canadian customers to become the leading provider of operational accounting software for midstream and pipeline companies in Western Canada. In 2016, Quorum Canada introduced a Canada-specific edition of the U.S. market-leading myQuorum Land Management software. And with the acquisition of Entero Corporation last month, Quorum Canada has broadened its portfolio to include Entero MOSAIC reserves management, budget and planning, capital management, and petroleum economics for upstream as well as Entero ONE liquids logistics and scheduling for midstream.

To support accelerated growth in Canada, Quorum announced the promotion of Roy Queener as president of Quorum Canada and the addition of two executives who joined as part of the acquisition of Entero: Mike Lake as president of the Entero MOSAIC Division at Quorum Software and Steve Robb as vice president of the Quorum Canada sales organization.

"Each of these new leaders plays a strategic role in cementing our leadership in the Canadian oil and gas market, including cultivating relationships with customers and supporting them with solutions that are leading the digital transformation of the oil and gas industry," said Perry Turbes, President and CEO of Quorum. "We look forward to having them help shape Quorum Canada in roles that will grow our customer base and evolve our software through customer-led innovation."

Roy Queener, President of Quorum Canada

Roy Queener, president of Quorum Canada, joined Quorum in 2005, developing over a decade of experience delivering technology to the oil and gas industry for companies ranging from juniors to supermajors. Throughout his tenure, Queener has cultivated a strong passion for driving a customer focus and creating innovative solutions. Prior to joining Quorum Canada, Queener was responsible for Quorum's midstream and transportation commercial activities in the U.S. His role in the successful implementation of Quorum's software with upstream and midstream energy companies in Canada, driven from his deep understanding of customers' needs, led to successive promotions that now see him leading Quorum Canada as president of the business unit. Queener holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas (UT) at Austin. He resides in Calgary with his wife and two sons.

Mike Lake, President of the Entero MOSAIC Division at Quorum

Mike Lake was the founder and CEO of MOSAIC Integration, which was acquired by Entero Corporation in 2003. At Entero, Lake held the position of COO and led operations for MOSAIC and Entero ONE, including project consulting and client services. Lake now serves as president of the Entero MOSAIC Division at Quorum Software, and he brings over 30 years of experience in oil and gas, software technology and business advisory with companies like Gulf Canada, Norcen Energy Resources Ltd, Deloitte Consulting and Launchworks. Mr. Lake holds a BSc in Engineering from Queen's University and an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business.

Steve Robb, Vice President of Sales at Quorum Canada

Steve Robb joins Quorum Canada from Entero Corporation, where he was responsible for accelerating the company's growth and market presence as executive vice president of sales and marketing. Robb brings over 25 years of experience in oil and gas software, business development, sales, marketing and strategic product positioning, delivering growth for some of the most recognizable products in the industry. He now serves as vice president of the Quorum Canada sales organization. Robb attended Niagara College, obtained an Electronics Engineering Technician diploma and is certified as an Engineering Technologist (CET).

About Quorum Software

Quorum Software offers an industry-leading portfolio of finance, operations and accounting software that empowers energy companies of all sizes to conquer their most complex business challenges. From the field to the back office, defying complexity is coded in our DNA and our software. This unmatched experience is why Quorum is the choice of eight of the largest public energy companies worldwide, 75 percent of LNG exporters throughout North America and 80 percent of all natural gas processed in the United States. Designed for digital transformation, the myQuorum software platform delivers open standards, mobile-first design and cloud technologies to empower innovation at the speed of thought. At Quorum, we're helping visionary leaders transform their business, and the energy industry, for a digital world. For more information, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.

