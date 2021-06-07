Quorum Health Announces Leadership Changes

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quorum Health Corporation (the "Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Quincy Health, LLC, today announced that Dan Slipkovich, a member of the Company's Board of Managers, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Slipkovich joined Quorum Health last September in an interim capacity.

"Dan stepped up at a challenging time and impressed us with his strategic vision and execution," said Catherine Klema, Chair of the Board. "He's focused the company on its core operations and mission and established a commitment to excellence that will serve both Quorum Health and its affiliated hospitals – clinically, operationally and financially – for years to come."

Quorum Health also announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Martin D. Smith will be retiring from the company at the end of summer. Mr. Smith has been a member of the Company's leadership team since its formation in 2016.

Scott Raplee, who joined Quorum Health earlier this year after more than 20 years in leadership positions with LifePoint Health, will now serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

"Marty has served as a cornerstone of this company from our formative days more than five years ago through the most difficult moments during the height of the pandemic," said Mr. Slipkovich. "We understand and respect his desire to make a change and are grateful for his dedication and stewardship."

"Scott will now lead the corporate operations team as we enhance services in our existing locations and pursue opportunities in new markets," continued Mr. Slipkovich. "The continued refinement of our strategic focus, coupled with our strengthened capital position and commitment to performance excellence, makes us a partner of choice for community hospitals and physicians."

About Dan Slipkovich

Mr. Slipkovich joined Quorum as a member of the Board of Managers in July 2020 and as Interim Chief Executive Officer in September of that year. He brings more than 38 years of healthcare experience in managing operations for more than 200 hospitals, ranging from small rural facilities to large urban academic medical centers, in 35 states. In his various roles, he held direct responsibilities for M&A, financial structuring, joint venture structuring, information systems implementation, revenue cycle, clinical operations, among others, in addition to overseeing ethics and compliance programs. In 2005, he founded Capella Healthcare, where he served as Chairman and CEO until its merger with RegionalCare Hospital Partners. His prior experience includes serving as President and COO of Providence Healthcare, Senior Vice President and founding management member of LifePoint Hospitals, and multiple executive roles at HCA Healthcare.

About Scott Raplee

Scott Raplee has 30 years of progressive healthcare experience leading hospital operations in senior leadership roles. Mr. Raplee joined Quorum Health Corporation in January of 2020 as Chief Performance Officer. Prior to that, Mr. Raplee served as the SVP and Central Group President for LifePoint Health where he had operational and management responsibility for 25 hospitals across 6 states since 2013. He joined LifePoint Health as a founding member of the HCA spinoff in 1999 and served in various leadership roles over his 20 years of service. While at LifePoint Health he was awarded the William V. Lapham award for Extraordinary Integrity. Prior to joining LifePoint Mr. Raplee was the National Division CFO with HCA since 1996, which followed multiple hospital financial leadership roles with HCA and HealthTrust since 1991.

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health is a leading operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services in the U.S. Through its subsidiaries, the company owns, leases, or operates a diversified portfolio of 22 affiliated hospitals in rural and mid-sized markets across 13 states with an aggregate of 1,817 licensed beds. Through its network of affiliated hospitals, physician practices and healthcare providers, the company is focused on future strategic growth and investment with the goal of expanding its footprint and addressing the critical healthcare of patients in their local communities.

