Quorum Health Enters Agreement to Become Nonprofit, Strengthening Commitment to Community Health

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quorum Health, a leading provider of hospital and outpatient services across rural and mid-sized communities, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with QKA Health Corporation, d/b/a Healthside Partners that will enable the organization to transition from a for-profit, private equity-backed model to a nonprofit health system. This milestone marks a pivotal evolution in Quorum Health's mission to deliver sustainable, quality care in rural and mid-sized communities.

With this transition, Quorum Health's hospitals and physicians will continue to operate under a mission-driven, community-focused model, unlocking new opportunities for philanthropic support, tax-exempt funding, and expanded partnerships. The move also allows the system to reinvest more deeply in its hospitals across nine states—approximately 75% of Quorum's hospitals serve as sole providers or critical access hospitals.

The transition is pending regulatory review and customary closing conditions, with an anticipated completion date of Fall 2026.

"This transformation marks a new era for Quorum Health," said Chris Harrison, CEO of Quorum Health. "The reality is that our industry is constantly facing growing financial, operational, and regulatory pressures. It is becoming increasingly challenging to deliver care and support a strong workforce without pursuing strategic solutions. By becoming a nonprofit, we are strengthening our ability to serve rural communities that rely heavily on government-sponsored programs."

Key highlights of the proposed transition include:

Continued operations: All 11 hospitals will maintain uninterrupted services and operations, including relations with existing vendors.

All 11 hospitals will maintain uninterrupted services and operations, including relations with existing vendors. Workforce stability: The new system will retain Quorum Health's workforce, continuing employment for more than 3,000 healthcare professionals, including nearly 200 employed physicians and advanced practice providers.

The new system will retain Quorum Health's workforce, continuing employment for more than 3,000 healthcare professionals, including nearly 200 employed physicians and advanced practice providers. Expanded charity care: The nonprofit model supports the expansion of charity care programs, benefiting uninsured and underinsured populations.

The nonprofit model supports the expansion of charity care programs, benefiting uninsured and underinsured populations. Growth and preservation of rural healthcare: Nonprofit systems are often better positioned for sustainable growth, supporting continued investment in underserved, rural communities.

Nonprofit systems are often better positioned for sustainable growth, supporting continued investment in underserved, rural communities. Strategic investment: More than $300 million in planned capital investments through 2029, including outpatient expansions, facility upgrades, and new technology.

More than $300 million in planned capital investments through 2029, including outpatient expansions, facility upgrades, and new technology. Transition services: The new system will continue to honor the Transition Services business acquired from Steward Health Care.

The transition also positions Quorum Health's hospitals to benefit from nonprofit-specific advantages, including:

340B Drug Pricing Program eligibility , projected to generate more than $11 million in annual value.

, projected to generate more than $11 million in annual value. Tax exemptions on property, sales, and use taxes, estimated at approximately $13 million annually.

on property, sales, and use taxes, estimated at approximately $13 million annually. Access to philanthropic funding, with early interest from local and national donors to support community health initiatives.

"This is about the future of healthcare in rural America," Harrison added. "We are building a system that is financially sustainable, community-aligned, and prepared to meet the evolving needs of patients."

Founded in 2016 as a spin-off from Community Health Systems, Quorum Health has undergone significant transformation. Since emerging from financial reorganization in 2020, the company has refined its portfolio, refocused on strategic growth, and is now pursuing a transition to a nonprofit model under a newly formed nonprofit that will operate as Healthside Partners.

The organization's senior executive team, led by CEO Chris Harrison, will remain in place to ensure continuity and execution of the strategic vision. The new Board of Trustee will include nationally recognized healthcare leaders who bring a depth of experience in sustainable healthcare.

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health is a healthcare system committed to providing quality healthcare in rural and mid-sized communities. Through its network of 11 affiliated hospitals, physician practices, and outpatient facilities across nine states, Quorum Health delivers patient-centered care with a focus on long-term sustainability and community well-being. For more information, visit QuorumHealth.com.

About Healthside Partners

Healthside Partners is a nonprofit healthcare system committed to providing quality healthcare in rural and mid-sized communities. In Fall 2026, Quorum Health is expected to finalize a transition of its network of affiliated hospitals, physician practices, and outpatient facilities across nine states to operate as Healthside Partners. Healthside's experienced team will support hospitals and care settings in delivering patient-centered care with a focus on long-term sustainability and community well-being. For more information, visit HealthsidePartners.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lisa Anderson

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SOURCE Quorum Health Corporation