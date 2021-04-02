Quorum Hotels Announces Latest Management Assignments

DALLAS, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Quorum Hotels & Resorts, a leading independent provider of hospitality management solutions since 1987 has announced it assumed management of the Hyatt Place Fort Worth/TCU upon opening on February 11th. Quorum assisted ownership since 2018 in the design and development of the 150-key hotel which is the first and only hotel to be located on the campus of Texas Christian University (TCU). The hotel provides 3,500 square feet of meeting and event space, two (2) Top Golf Swing Suites and Lot 12, a rooftop outlet that includes a 6,500 square foot terrace overlooking the TCU campus and downtown Fort Worth.

In May, the company will open the Home2Suites by Hilton Mesa Longbow in Mesa, AZ adjacent to the Longbow Golf Club and 2 miles from the Boeing Corporation. The four-story, 64,000 square foot hotel is designed for both business and leisure travelers. The hotel will have 111 suites, all equipped with kitchens, as well as a business center, pool and free wi-fi. Home2 Suites by Hilton, founded in 2010, is an all-suite, extended-stay hotel with more than 290 properties located in the United States.

Since April 2020 Quorum has served as one of the nation's leading industry experts on the impact of COVID-19 on hotel operations and values. Through its Quorum Hotel Advisors affiliate, the company has provided consulting assistance to numerous international and domestic investment funds on more than 250 hotels with a market value exceeding $15B. The company anticipates that this activity will continue through 2022.

Hyatt Place Fort Worth/TCU & Lot 12

3029 Sandage Avenue

Fort Worth, TX 76109

https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/texas/hyatt-place-fort-worth-tcu/dfwzu

Home2Suites by Hilton Mesa Longbow

5643 East Longbow Parkway

Mesa, AZ 85215

https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/phxmeht-home2-suites-mesa-longbow/

About Quorum Hotels & Resorts

Quorum Hotels & Resorts is a leading independent provider of customized hospitality management solutions. Founded in 1987, the company has delivered hotel management services to more than 200 hotels, representing more than 60,000 rooms and $7B in value. Its current inventory of assignments include management of full service and select service brands, asset management of luxury hotels and resorts, and advisory services related to the development of hotels, and the current impact of COVID-19 on hotel values. Our long-term clients include major insurance companies, real estate investment funds and family offices. www.quorumhotels.com.

Quorum Hotels & Resorts

5429 LBJ Freeway, Suite 625

Dallas, TX 75240

Quorum Contacts:

Hotels: Jean Hungerford, SVP, 972.778-9660, [email protected]

Advisory Services: Walt Peseski, VP, 972.778.9625, [email protected]

