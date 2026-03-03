Quorum Innovations to Present New Research Showing Breakthrough Method for Capturing Nanoplastics

SARASOTA, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quorum Innovations announced today that new peer-reviewed research demonstrating the rapid capture of nanoplastics by its proprietary technology, Qi601™, has been accepted for presentation at the 29th Annual TechConnect World Innovation Conference and Expo, taking place March 10–12, 2026, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The presentation, titled "Binding of Nanoplastics by a Novel Biofilm Postbiotic Qi601," will be delivered on March 10, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. EST. The research was conducted by Phineas Monsul and Eva Berkes, MD, of Quorum Innovations and was accepted following peer review.

The study shows that Qi601™, a non-living postbiotic derived from a beneficial bacterial biofilm, rapidly binds nanoplastics—ultra-small plastic particles increasingly found in food, water, and human tissues. Imaging revealed that nanoplastics tightly attach to Qi601's natural biofilm structure, becoming trapped rather than remaining free-floating.

In laboratory tests designed to simulate digestive conditions, Qi601 captured up to 98% of nanoplastics, suggesting it may reduce the likelihood of these particles being absorbed into the body.

Qi601 is derived from Lactobacillus fermentum, a probiotic strain recognized as safe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA GRAS Notice No. GRN 000988). Because Qi601 is not alive, it avoids risks associated with introducing live microbes while retaining natural binding properties.

This work builds on Quorum Innovations' prior DARPA-supported research, developing biological barrier technologies to prevent harmful particles from crossing critical biological boundaries. The company is now applying these defense-grade principles to address everyday civilian exposure to microplastics and nanoplastics.

In connection with this research, Quorum Innovations has also published From Miracles to Menace: How Plastics Rewrote Human History, a book examining the rise of plastics and their emerging impact on human health. The company has shared the book with policymakers involved in advancing the Microplastics Safety Act.

Learn more at quoruminnovations.com

Media Contact:

Pamela McCoy

+1 (612) 749-6924

[email protected]

SOURCE Quorum Innovations