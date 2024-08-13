Quorum Ranks Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Quorum debuts on Inc. 5000 list at No. 1762, top 35% of organizations

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quorum, a market leader in public affairs software, ranked No. 1762, among the top 35%, on the 2024 Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Quorum's debut on the Inc. 5000 list affirms that we're succeeding in our mission of transforming the way public affairs professionals work," said Alex Wirth, CEO and co-founder of Quorum. "Our company has transformed from a small startup to a global leader, enabling thousands of brands worldwide to bridge the gap between politics and data meaningfully. This acknowledgment shows that we're continuously progressing and finding new ways to innovate, which in turn helps our customers navigate the intricacies of government relations."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Quorum's ranking on the Inc. 5000 comes on the heels of its 10th anniversary. The company now boasts over 350 employees across offices in four countries and serves nearly 2,000 customers, including over 50% of the Fortune 100. Quorum's growth has been fueled by strategic acquisitions of Capitol Canary and CisionPAC, solidifying its position as a unified public affairs platform. Consistently recognized as the No. 1 public affairs and advocacy platform by G2, Quorum's recent achievements include its designation as a DCA Live 2024 Red Hot Company and Wirth's nomination to Washington Business Journal's 2024 40 Under 40.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Visit quorum.us for more information on how Quorum transforms the public affairs industry.

About Quorum

Quorum is public affairs software that helps users get information and execute strategy, all in one place. Thousands of public affairs professionals use Quorum for their work in Congress, all 50 state legislatures, major U.S. cities, the European Union, and several additional countries. Quorum works with corporations, trade associations, and nonprofits such as Toyota, Walmart, Uber, the Sierra Club, the Alzheimer's Association, and the Air Force. Founded in 2014, Quorum is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with an international office in Brussels.

About Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Jaclyn Pullen

PANBlast for Quorum

[email protected]

SOURCE Quorum