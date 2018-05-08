Quorum Review IRB and Kinetiq Leadership Participate in Multiple Clinical Research Initiatives

"We are proud and excited to be involved with these reputable organizations that positively impact the clinical research community," says Quorum CEO Cami Gearhart. "The pursuit of our mission supports these efforts and we appreciate that we are recognized as clinical research thought leaders."

Cami Gearhart leads by example as the current president of the Northwest Association for Biomedical Research (NWABR), which is an organization that helps foster understanding for biomedical research and ethical conduct.

Dr. Stephen Rosenfeld, Quorum executive IRB chair, serves as the chair of the Secretary's Advisory Committee on Human Research Protections (SACHRP) for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He also was recently appointed to the board of Public Responsibility in Medicine and Research (PRIM&R).

James Riddle, vice president of client services for Kinetiq, was appointed to the steering committee of Clinical Trials Transformation Initiative (CTTI). In addition, James was selected as a domain chair of the Alliance for Clinical Research Excellence and Safety (ACRES) Site Accreditation and Safety Initiative (SASI). He also sits on the editorial board for IRB Advisor, a newsletter for institutional review board management.

Mitchell Parrish, vice president of legal affairs for Kinetiq, was recently elected to the board for Life Science Washington (LSW). This is in addition to his work as co-chair of the annual IRB Conference hosted by NWABR and as a faculty member of the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS). He also sits on the steering committee for Harvard's Multi-Regional Clinical Trials (MRCT) Center and is a Global Impact Partner representative for the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS).

