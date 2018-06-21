The Quorum IRB integration facilitates seamless communication between customers of Veeva Vault eTMF and Quorum staff—without the need for access to the Quorum OnQ portal. The connection enables Quorum to push approval documents directly into client data systems and saves significant time for clinical trial teams. Shared clients benefit from reduced technology burden and increased accuracy with seamless data transfer into the eTMF platform.

"Quorum is proud to co-develop and launch IRB integration with Veeva Vault eTMF for multiple clients, including a top 10 pharma organization," said Cami Gearhart, CEO of Quorum. "Quorum continues to uphold the highest quality human subjects protections, while striving to go a step further as the partner of choice for agile and innovative independent ethics review services."

Last year, Quorum announced the availability of the first IRB-integrated electronic informed consent platform—Q Consent™.

"These developments align with our customer promise of providing exceptional service through One-Touch Collaboration™, and we look forward to offering more services and integrations to improve the study experience," continued Gearhart.

About Quorum

Quorum Review IRB is the most preferred central IRB. The Quorum difference is One-Touch Collaboration™. Your research benefits from outstanding service experiences, dependable dedication to your studies, one contact, one study timeline, one stream of coordinated communications, plus coordinated IRB and IBC review. Quorum also offers an easy, fast, and affordable clinical research eConsent solution: Q Consent. Kinetiq, the research and technology consulting division of Quorum, moves your research forward with collaborative custom services.

Contact:

Scott Smith

Director of Marketing

Quorum Review IRB

(206) 448-4082

ssmith@quorumreview.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quorum-review-irb-launches-live-irb-interface-for-veeva-vault-etmf-300669788.html

SOURCE Quorum Review IRB