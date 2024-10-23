Quorum Strengthens PAC Management with New Upgrades

Enhanced industry-leading PAC management software streamlines compliance, fundraising and reporting

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quorum, a market leader in public affairs software, launches a comprehensive suite of upgrades for Quorum PAC, helping political action committees (PACs) optimize fundraising efforts, ensure compliance and improve reporting.

PAC managers face increasingly complex challenges in navigating regulatory requirements, engaging donors, and demonstrating impact. Quorum PAC, formerly a separate product from PAC Classic, enables PAC managers to enhance their data-driven strategies and operations. The platform maintains the most trusted features from PAC Classic and introduces enhanced functionality while requiring no data migration for current users.

These upgrades underscore Quorum's dedication to providing a unified platform for public affairs. Integrating PAC compliance, solicitation, and transaction data into cross-team reports and existing workflows ensures that organizations remain aligned and empowered to work toward a unified strategy.

Quorum PAC's market-leading solution empowers teams to:

Stay compliant: Manage transactions, reconcile accounts, and file federal and state compliance reports seamlessly.

Manage transactions, reconcile accounts, and file federal and state compliance reports seamlessly. Raise more funds: Modern PAC websites and built-in email make it easy for donors to learn about and contribute to their PAC.

Modern PAC websites and built-in email make it easy for donors to learn about and contribute to their PAC. Build a unified, data-driven strategy: Auto-updating dashboards, customizable reports, and unified reporting across teams ensure executive buy-in and keep organizations aligned.

With this upgrade, Quorum PAC now includes a range of new financial management capabilities to further streamline PAC operations and help organizations drive growth. These features include credit card transaction and split contribution management, charity match program management, budget tracking, check request processing, and pledge management.

"PAC managers face a slew of challenges in compliance, fundraising, and reporting in today's complex political landscape," said Alex Wirth , co-founder and CEO of Quorum. "Our upgraded Quorum PAC platform addresses these pain points with modern, easy-to-use tools and expert support. From seamless federal and state compliance reporting to advanced donor engagement features and auto-updating dashboards, we empower PAC managers to stay compliant, drive more contributions, and build data-driven strategies that keep the entire organization aligned on their efforts."

Quorum PAC's industry-leading software is built on a foundation of over 20 years of supporting PACs. For more information about how Quorum transforms PAC management, visit quorum.us/pac .

About Quorum

Quorum is public affairs software that helps users get information and execute strategy, all in one place. Thousands of public affairs professionals use Quorum for their work in Congress, all 50 state legislatures, major U.S. cities, the European Union, and several additional countries. Quorum works with corporations, trade associations, and nonprofits such as Toyota, Walmart, Uber, the Sierra Club, the Alzheimer's Association, and the Air Force. Founded in 2014, Quorum is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with an international office in Brussels.

Media Contact

Erin Mills

[email protected]

SOURCE Quorum