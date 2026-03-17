Quorus Raises $5 Million in a Seed Round to Scale Custom, Tax-Managed Portfolio Infrastructure for Active Asset Managers

WESTPORT, Conn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quorus, a technology-driven asset manager, today announced the close of its $5 million seed round anchored by WisdomTree with major participation from Connecticut Innovations, Nassau Financial Group, as well as strategic investors from across the wealth management industry. The round comes as asset managers and advisors continue to launch and adopt custom, tax-managed, separately managed account solutions.

Quorus operates as an extension of the asset manager, providing operational infrastructure to manage thousands of separately managed accounts. The platform delivers a differentiated tax overlay methodology designed to incorporate tax considerations alongside investment objectives, as well as product expertise to support go-to-market conversations, all while overseeing and trading accounts on behalf of the asset manager and its clients. The company will use the seed capital to expand the types of portfolio strategies supported, deepen functionality within its asset manager and advisor-facing interfaces, expand platform integrations, and aggressively invest in supporting go-to-market strategies with our asset manager partners.

"Asset management is undergoing a structural shift," said John Hill, CFA, Co-Founder and CEO of Quorus. "Advisors no longer satisfied with allocating client capital to generic fund structures are increasingly demanding customized solutions tailored to specific tax circumstances and portfolio construction objectives. Quorus was built to enable this transition."

Firms today recognize the importance of offering tax-managed separate accounts but often struggle with how to launch and manage an offer that aligns with their investment philosophy. By working closely with portfolio management teams, Quorus helps asset managers design a distinctive custom portfolio offering that integrates their investment signal with a disciplined, systematic tax management approach, all while abstracting the day-to-day operational complexities of running thousands of custom portfolios, and without increasing headcount or operational complexity.

"The growth of direct indexing requires moving from managing a limited number of large pooled vehicles to overseeing multiple highly customized individual accounts," Hill continued. "As adoption of custom, tax-managed portfolios accelerates, Quorus is positioned to help asset managers enter this market with a modern, scalable offering that reflects the unique philosophy and investment approach of their firm's proprietary strategies."

Quorus' financing follows extensive work with several large asset management partners and deepens the company's presence in Connecticut.

Through the company's broader strategic relationship with WisdomTree, Quorus is acting as the key provider for advisors seeking WisdomTree SMAs and model portfolio trading services.

"We're pleased to support Quorus as they scale their platform and expand access to tax-managed SMA solutions," said Thomas Skrobe, Head of Portfolio Solutions at WisdomTree. "As demand for customized portfolio implementation continues to grow, our collaboration reflects a shared commitment to helping advisors deliver tailored solutions efficiently and at scale."

"Connecticut Innovations has invested in a wide range of fintech companies that are transforming how financial services are delivered, and we see Quorus' technology platform as an exciting evolution in that landscape," said Douglas Roth, Managing Director at Connecticut Innovations. "The Quorus team, all with deep experience at leading asset management and technology firms, is applying their expertise to deliver tax-efficient, customized portfolio management at scale - a critical challenge facing active managers today. We are excited about the company's potential to empower asset managers with modern infrastructure and further strengthen Connecticut's growing fintech ecosystem."

About Quorus

Quorus is a technology-driven asset manager that enables asset managers to offer custom, tax-managed versions of their investment strategies at scale. For more information, visit https://www.quorus.io.

Media Contact:

John Hill

Quorus Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Quorus