Quotacy Partners with Samsung to Bring Life Insurance to the Launch of Bixby Marketplace

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quotacy, an online life insurance broker, has joined Samsung's Bixby Marketplace as a premier developer partner. For the first time ever, people will be able to use voice commands to shop for life insurance on their Samsung devices. This partnership allows Quotacy to take a huge step towards attaining their goal of helping one million families protect their loved ones with life insurance. The Bixby integration adds to the growing list of Quotacy partnerships with some of the largest financial and review websites and third-party apps in the US.

"We're not looking to disrupt the life insurance industry. We will always be focused on helping people provide financial security for their loved ones," said Jeremy Hallett, CEO of Quotacy. "I've seen first-hand what a death without life insurance can do to a family, which is why we started Quotacy. With Bixby, it will allow us to help more families."

With Quotacy on Bixby, people can now use their voice and their Samsung device to shop for life insurance and even apply for coverage. Simply open your Samsung device and say, "Hi Bixby, ask Quotacy for life insurance quotes." Bixby will open up Quotacy and prompt you with a series of questions.

"Voice AI and natural language are the future of communication between consumers and services. To have the opportunity to partner with Samsung's Bixby Marketplace is really amazing. I'm proud to be part of a team that works hard to see emerging technology become a reality," said Chris Woolcott, Senior Information Architect at Quotacy.

Quotacy is an independent online life insurance broker whose purpose is saving families one life insurance policy at a time. In minutes, customers can get free life insurance quotes and compare policies from top-rated life insurance companies all at once and easily apply online. After submitting an application, customers are paired with a personal Quotacy agent to take care of the legwork and to make sure they're getting the right coverage at the best possible price. Quotacy launched in 2014 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Bixby is an AI system that's designed to make device interaction easier, specifically to avoid the complexity of increasingly fully featured devices. It made its debut on Samsung's flagship mobile devices but is designed to work across a range of Samsung products from mobile, television, digital appliances and automobiles.

