QuotaPath continues to make waves helping sales community calculate commissions, now helping over 1000 companies automate their commissions process

PHILADELPHIA and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuotaPath, a leading commission calculating and quota attainment tracking tool, was launched publicly in August 2019. Since then, it has helped over 1000 companies gain a deeper understanding of how much they are earning and their quota attainment, entirely for free.

When asked about the key factors for success, Co-Founder and CEO AJ Bruno stated, "We make it easy for an entire sales organization to get set up in QuotaPath and start seeing immediate business value. Unlike other solutions, our onboarding is simple, flexible and requires no complicated formulas or implementation costs."

QuotaPath's highest value features include:

Salesforce ™ integration: With seamless integration to the world's top CRM tool, users are now able to automatically calculate their commission earnings in real-time.

With seamless integration to the world's top CRM tool, users are now able to automatically calculate their commission earnings in real-time. Earnings & Attainment: The Earnings Dashboard allows visualization of commissions earned on sales. Forecasting allows users to forecast deals to know exactly how much they will bring home.

The Earnings Dashboard allows visualization of commissions earned on sales. Forecasting allows users to forecast deals to know exactly how much they will bring home. Management views: As a manager of sales reps, viewing team attainment and earnings is an integral part of the job. With shared plans and customizable view permissions, managers can ensure that their sales reps are getting paid correctly and on time.

As a manager of sales reps, viewing team attainment and earnings is an integral part of the job. With shared plans and customizable view permissions, managers can ensure that their sales reps are getting paid correctly and on time. Compensation Plan Builder: With the intuitive commission plan builder, anyone can easily enter the specifics of their pay structure. Onboarding takes minutes, not months.

With the intuitive commission plan builder, anyone can easily enter the specifics of their pay structure. Onboarding takes minutes, not months. MyPath: MyPath is a QuotaPath specific tool that provides sales reps with important information about their day, their prospects, and their historical earnings in one customizable dashboard.

MyPath is a QuotaPath specific tool that provides sales reps with important information about their day, their prospects, and their historical earnings in one customizable dashboard. COMING SOON Administrative controls: As part of QuotaPath's premium offering coming in Q2 2020, sales leaders and operations will have advanced administrative control. Workspace owners will be able to control which compensation plans each employee sees, lock plans, and manually override deal/commission values.

"As we entered 2020, we knew we needed to begin providing business value to executives and sales operations departments," said Cole Evetts, Co-Founder & COO, "and administrative controls are the first step. However, we haven't lost our key focus: making life better for the sales team."

QuotaPath was founded in April 2018 and has raised a total of $5 million in seed funding led by ATX Venture Partners. As they transition to a true freemium model over the next few months, they are eyeing continued growth on all fronts in 2020.

For more information, please check out www.QuotaPath.com or email info@quotapath.com.

About QuotaPath

QuotaPath empowers and aligns sales organizations. Teams across all industries – including software sales, auto sales, medical device sales, real estate, and recruitment – use QuotaPath's diverse set of features to measure performance and drive consistent ROI. As a product-led organization, QuotaPath is dedicated to building a beautiful and easy tool that simplifies commission calculation and quota attainment tracking. Founded in 2018, QuotaPath is co-headquartered in Philadelphia, PA and Austin, TX. For more information, visit https://www.quotapath.com or @QuotaPath on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE QuotaPath