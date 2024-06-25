QuotaPath Delivers Desperately Needed Adaptability in Commission Software

Platform flexibility craved by scaling organizations with complex compensation structures is finally available.



PHILADELPHIA and AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuotaPath, the most adaptive commission software, announced upgrades today that make it easier to automate complex sales compensation processes in step with growing revenue teams.

The timing is perfect: 97% of revenue leaders report challenges today with their commission processes (citing difficulty executing as a leading cause). This only gets harder as an organization scales.

QuotaPath has stepped up in the commission category, where alternative solutions average 9-12 month onboarding periods and lack flexibility, with fast onboarding, platform customization, and adaptability into an organization's existing framework.

"Today marks a pivotal moment for QuotaPath and our customers. We're thrilled to announce broad enhancements that make our platform the most adaptive in the market, empowering you to confidently embrace change," said QuotaPath Co-Founder and CEO AJ Bruno. "Build and track comp plans that are as dynamic as your business — that motivate your reps and keep pace with your growth." (Read Bruno's full address here .)

Today's release includes:

Mapping Manager , a first-of-its-kind data mapping template tool to automate commission calculations that raises the bar for SaaS integration functionality and enables teams to quickly sync data with new plans.

, a first-of-its-kind data mapping template tool to automate commission calculations that raises the bar for SaaS integration functionality and enables teams to quickly sync data with new plans. Manager/Roll-up compensation plans that automatically aggregate data from team members for roles with incentive plans based on team or company quotas (ie: CROs, Sales Leadership, Solution Engineers)

that automatically aggregate data from team members for roles with incentive plans based on team or company quotas (ie: CROs, Sales Leadership, Solution Engineers) Dynamic team assignments to automatically track and update quota attainment for leadership when their reps move teams

to automatically track and update quota attainment for leadership when their reps move teams Multi-level approvals to distribute earnings approvals (and instill accountability) at the rep, manager, executive, and finance levels

to distribute earnings approvals (and instill accountability) at the rep, manager, executive, and finance levels Extending integrations to include Xero and Microsoft Dynamics

to include and New app on the Salesforce AppExchange to provide rep visibility of approved earnings directly in Salesforce.

Together, these enhancements improve operational productivity, foster transparency, and adapt to the intricacies and nuances of compensation complexities faced during high growth.

Additionally, as part of today's announcement, QuotaPath shared new pricing options to better meet the needs and demands of companies across different stages of growth.

About QuotaPath:



QuotaPath is the most adaptive commission software for high-performing go-to-market (GTM) teams. We believe that performance is driven by alignment, clarity, and visibility. As a partner to GTM teams, we empower and automate a seamless end-to-end commission journey. Founded in 2018, QuotaPath is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA and Austin, TX, and backed by Insight Partners, Tribe Capital, HubSpot Ventures, Stage 2 Capital, ATX Venture Partners, and Integr8d Capital.

For more information, visit quotapath.com .

