QuotaPath Launches AI Revenue Strategist, Atlas, to Help Revenue Leaders Connect Comp Plans to GTM Motion

Atlas, by QuotaPath, uses 8 years of comp data to help leaders design plans before misaligned incentives cost them. Post this

"From day ONE, QuotaPath's vision has been to help leaders align company objectives to incentives in order to drive the right behavior," said Co-founder and CEO AJ Bruno. "We have eight years of data, history, and experience to back the release of our AI Revenue Strategist product, Atlas, and I couldn't be more thrilled to dynamically help our customers navigate the complexities of their variable comp plans."

Solving the Confidence Gap

This comprehensive system aims to solve the widespread challenge of misaligned incentives, which roughly 40% of leaders admitted to struggling with (QuotaPath, 2025).

At the core of this misalignment sits a lack of confidence among revenue leaders when they try to address:

Are we driving the right behaviors?

Are we overpaying or underpaying?

Will this plan actually achieve our goals?

Is our GTM built to hit our number?

And too often, these answers come after plans are rolled out, when the financial and organizational impact is already felt.

Atlas solves this by connecting comp plans to the GTM motion and turning compensation planning into a proactive, data-driven process that combines benchmarking, scenario modeling, and performance data.

Key Capabilities of Atlas

Plan Validation : Build and validate plans against benchmarks and best practices to reduce risk

: Build and validate plans against benchmarks and best practices to reduce risk Scenario Modeling : Stress test plans before rollout to understand financial and behavioral impact

: Stress test plans before rollout to understand financial and behavioral impact Incentive Alignment : Connect compensation structures directly to business goals and desired outcomes

: Connect compensation structures directly to business goals and desired outcomes Performance Insights : Instantly answer questions about team performance with accurate, trusted data

: Instantly answer questions about team performance with accurate, trusted data Unified Planning Workspace: Replace fragmented spreadsheets with a single source of truth across teams

Atlas is now available to the public.

About QuotaPath

QuotaPath is a sales compensation management platform that helps RevOps, Finance, and Sales teams design, track, and optimize commission plans. By combining automation, transparency, and strategic insights, QuotaPath enables organizations to align incentives with business goals and drive performance. Founded in 2018, QuotaPath serves growing revenue teams across SaaS and commission-based industries. Learn more at www.quotapath.com.

SOURCE QuotaPath