Quote.com Announces Senior Leadership Transition

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quote.com, a leading tech-enabled, omnichannel performance marketing organization, today announced the appointments of Nick Stommes as Chief Executive Officer and Tom Guidroz as Chief Financial Officer. Quote.com founder and current CEO, Joel Ohman, will serve as Executive Chairman and remain on the company's Board of Directors.

Nick is an experienced strategic leader and results-focused executive with a proven track record of driving successful business and M&A outcomes as a corporate executive, private equity investor, and board director. Throughout his career, he has partnered with senior executives in growth-oriented middle market companies to drive enterprise value creation, growth, and profitability via strategy development, process implementation, and continuous process improvement. He joined Quote.com in 2024 as Chief Strategy Officer.

Tom started his career in Big Four public accounting and has since built a successful track record as a CFO, working with middle and upper mid-market companies across various industries, including in private equity settings. He is a financial leader with experience across every aspect of financial management, including M&A due diligence, KPI development and reporting, working capital management, financial forecasting, internal controls, and financial reporting. Tom is passionate about helping drive enterprise value as part of collaborative executive teams focused on strategy and best practices.

Nick commented, "It is an honor to step into the CEO role and build on the incredible foundation Joel and the team have established. Our focus remains on delivering exceptional value to customers and consumers, while exploring new opportunities for growth. I am grateful for the trust placed in me and look forward to collaborating with our talented team to steward Quote.com to even greater success." Tom added, "I am so excited to join the talented team at Quote.com as the company enters a new growth phase and is positioned to continue building on its recent record-setting financial performance."

Of his ongoing role at Quote.com, Joel said, "It has been an incredible journey to lead Quote.com as we achieved unprecedented milestones. I am deeply proud of what we have built together and am thrilled to pass the baton to Nick, whose strategic vision and leadership will undoubtedly drive the next phase of our success. As we move into our next chapter of growth, I am more confident than ever in our future."

"Joel, Nick, and the entire Quote.com team have delivered extraordinary results, and we are excited about the next chapter in the company's evolution," said Ben Moe, Managing Partner at Osceola Capital. "Nick's leadership, combined with the company's strong operational foundation and innovative culture, positions Quote.com to experience continued growth and success."

About Quote.com

Quote.com is a tech-enabled omnichannel performance marketing organization that delivers high-quality, mission-critical demand at scale to industry leading partners. The company serves customers across multiple market verticals, including Auto, Health, Home, and Life Insurance, and provides significant value to consumers through an independent, third-party comparison-shopping experience.

About Osceola Capital Management

Osceola Capital Management is a Tampa, FL-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $1 million to $10 million. Osceola has experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more.

