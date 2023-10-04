Quoter Unveils Game-Changing Contract Management Solution for MSPs: Maximizing Revenue and Efficiency

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Quoter, a rapidly growing Quote-to-Cash platform, is thrilled to introduce Contracts, a Contract Management solution designed exclusively for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). This latest addition to Quoter's platform will redefine how MSPs create, execute, and manage contracts and renewals for clients.

The launch of Quoter Contracts is the result of direct partner feedback and recognizing the need to solve:

  • Lost revenue from mismanaged contracts, renewals, and addendums
  • Contract non-compliance
  • Unnecessary manual tasks in onboarding new clients
  • Delayed sales cycles and team inefficiency
  • Contract sprawl from ever-changing client needs and solutions

Features available at launch will include:

  • A centralized contract management hub enabling MSPs to track the status of contracts across their entire organization, enabling proactive renewals and compliance
  • Automated contract delivery and execution upon quote acceptance
  • Simple document builder with PDF importer and template repository for contract standardization
  • Multiple signing roles and document recipients
  • E-signature compliant document execution and tracking
  • Revenue visibility on key metrics including MRR, ARR, and Total Contract Value
  • Unlimited user pricing model

Mike Walsh, CEO of Quoter says, "Quoter Contracts represents a significant milestone in our journey of supercharging revenue for MSPs. In this industry, contract management is typically an afterthought. However, contract compliance is key in maximizing the value of an MSP business. We believe that by simplifying and automating contract management, we can help MSPs capture lost revenue, empower teams, and ultimately stay focused on delivering exceptional IT services to clients."

Quoter Contracts will be generally available in early Q4. For early access and to learn more, please visit quoter.com/contracts.

About Quoter
Quoter Software Inc. is a Quote-to-Cash solution provider based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its innovative Software as a Service (SaaS) product optimizes the sale process for technology service providers, including managed service providers (MSPs), telecommunications companies, value-added resellers (VARs), and tech-enabled services businesses. Co-founded in 2018 by Mike Walsh and Mike Polga, Quoter created its quoting software to help technology companies streamline revenue operations, eliminate mistakes, and improve the customer buying experience.

www.quoter.com

SOURCE Quoter Software

