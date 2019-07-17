QuoteWizard Advisory Warns That Florida, Texas, and California Have the Most Drowning Fatalities in the Nation

SEATTLE, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, today released an advisory that found Florida, Texas, and California to have the highest rate of pool injuries in the nation.

Residential pools represent the majority of drowning injuries sustained by children. Depending on the severity of the drowning injuries, it's the homeowner of the pool that can be liable for injuries. Unlike public pools with a lifeguard on duty, residential pools often don't have the proper level of supervision.

Key Findings

42 percent of non-fatal drowning injuries of children younger than 15 years old occurred at a residential pool.

30 percent of non-fatal drowning injuries of children younger than 15 years old occur in the month of July.

Summer months of June, July, and August account for 65 percent of all drowning injuries for children younger than 15.

States with most pool related fatalities

States with warmer climates are states that tend to have a higher rate of residential pool ownership. 46 percent of reported drowning fatalities of children under 15 years old occurred in a residential pool. Summer months in 2018 saw these states have the highest number of drowning fatalities involving children younger than 15:

Florida : 21

: 21 Texas : 21

: 21 California : 11

: 11 Arizona : 7

: 7 Tennessee : 6

: 6 Illinois : 6

: 6 New Jersey : 5

You can find the full report here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/homeowner-pool-injury-risk

